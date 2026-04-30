2026 UFL Week 6 Results: St. Louis Battlehawks' Road Win vs. Louisville Kings
Week 6 of the UFL started off hot, as the St. Louis Battlehawks took down the Louisville Kings, 16-3, on the road Thursday night to hand the Kings their second straight loss.
But there's still plenty to come this week in the UFL with the Week 6 schedule spread across four days:
- Houston Gamblers @ Columbus Aviators (Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Dallas Renegades @ DC Defenders (Saturday, May 2 at noon ET on ABC)
- Birmingham Stallions @ Orlando Storm (Sunday, May 3 at 4 p.m. ET on FOX)
For now, here are the results from Week 6:
St. Louis Battlehawks 16, Louisville Kings 3
Highlights from the Week 6 St. Louis Battlehawks-Louisville Kings game.
Key players: Battlehawks QB Harrison Frost (22-for-40 for 242 passing yards, two touchdowns), WR Hahkeem Butler (three receptions for 47 yards); Kings QB Chandler Rogers (15-for-32 for 199 passing yards, interception), WR Tarik Black (four receptions for 72 yards)
Game recap: The first half started off slow, but ultimately, the Kings looked more sound offensively. Kings quarterback Chandler Rogers finished the game going 12-for-23 for 133 yards, and wide receiver Tarik Black finished with two receptions for 55 yards. The Battlehawks' first half looked chaotic, as Rogers threw 8-for-20 and 122 yards. However, the team's defense recorded two first-half sacks. Frost also found wide receiver Gary Jennings Jr. for a four-yard touchdown to take a 9-3 lead going into the break.
Frost and the Battlehawks figured it out at the start of the second half. St. Louis put up a touchdown with five minutes left in the third quarter, thanks to Steven McBride's 11-yard catch. The Kings struggled through the second half, going scoreless while Rogers threw an interception in the final two minutes to solidify the win for St. Louis.
Up next: In Week 7, St. Louis will host the Columbus Aviators on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. The Kings will travel to Washington D.C. to face the Defenders on Saturday at noon PT.
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