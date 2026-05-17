2026 UFL Power Rankings: Storm Rise to No. 1, Renegades Slide

In a game that turned into a shootout against the Orlando Storm, Dallas quarterback Austin Reed found himself in a scramble drill with his team trailing 17-10. Rolling to his right, tight end Seth Green broke off his route and got vertical in a hurry.

Reed spotted Green open and delivered a gorgeous pass that became Green’s first receiving touchdown of the season during FOX Sports’ "Hats Off to Heroes" UFL game. Green made the catch in front of U.S. Army service members, including his father, Colonel Bryan Green, who was on the sideline to witness the touchdown.

"He's a hero, whether it's in the Army or at home," Seth Green told FOX Sports' Jenny Taft. "Whether he's taking care of us, leading us, leading the house, there's never a question of how much love he has for his boys. That's just a blessing."

Moments like that are what make the United Football League special. With that, here are my latest UFL Power Rankings:

Week 8 result: Lost to Orlando, 31-24

Current odds to win 2026 title: +4500

The Renegades now have the dubious distinction of being ranked both No. 1 and last in the UFL Power Rankings this season after a fifth straight loss. It’s hard to believe this team once looked like the class of the UFL, and now they might miss the playoffs entirely.

Week 8 result: Lost to Birmingham, 14-3

Current odds to win 2026 title: +30000

The Aviators had two chances late to claw their way back into contention, but the league’s top rushing team could not pick up a tough yard when it needed one against what has become the hottest team in the UFL. The Aviators face the Stallions next and need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Week 8 result: Defeated St. Louis, 23-16

Current odds to win 2026 title: +7500

The Gamblers might have found their form at just the right time, picking up a win over one of the league’s top teams. All is not lost for Kevin Sumlin’s squad, and two more wins could be enough to secure one of the UFL’s three remaining playoff spots.

Week 8 result: Defeated DC, 33-30

Current odds to win 2026 title: +800

The Kings earned a statement win over the defending UFL champions. While they don’t control their own destiny, they still have an excellent chance to secure a playoff spot with two more wins. If they can pull that off, they’ll enter the postseason on a four-game winning streak and with enough momentum to become a trendy pick to win the UFL title.

Week 8 result: Defeated Columbus, 14-3

Current odds to win 2026 title: +900

No team has benefited more from a change at quarterback this season than Birmingham, which has won three straight and now controls its own destiny in the UFL playoff race. The Stallions also own the tiebreaker over the Kings, meaning they’ll clinch a playoff spot if they win out.

Week 8 result: Lost to Louisville, 33-30

Current odds to win 2026 title: +170

The Defenders are one of two teams with some breathing room in the playoff race with two games remaining — though it’s not much. If DC drops one of its final two games and the Kings win out, the Defenders could miss the playoffs because Louisville owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Week 8 result: Lost to Houston, 23-16

Current odds to win 2026 title: +300

The loss was St. Louis’ first at home and came at a particularly inopportune time. Like the Defenders, the Battlehawks missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth and now must play their best football over the final two weeks of the season to secure their postseason place. A win next week would allow St. Louis to breathe a little easier.

Week 8 result: Defeated Dallas, 31-24

Current odds to win 2026 title: +250

The Storm were the only team with a chance to clinch a playoff spot in Week 8 that came away with a win. For Anthony Becht, it marks a third consecutive trip to the professional spring football postseason. Only former Stallions coach Skip Holtz has made more consecutive postseason appearances in pro spring football with four.