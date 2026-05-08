United Football League
2026 UFL Week 7 Results: St. Louis Battlehawks Hold Off Columbus Aviators
United Football League

2026 UFL Week 7 Results: St. Louis Battlehawks Hold Off Columbus Aviators

Updated May. 9, 2026 12:12 a.m. ET

Week 7 of the UFL season got off to a fast start Friday night, as the St. Louis Battlehawks delivered another statement win, beating the Columbus Aviators 31-20 at home to improve to 5-2 on the season.

Here are the results from Week 7:

St. Louis Battlehawks 31, Columbus Aviators 20

Highlights fromColumbus Aviators-St. Louis Battlehawks

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Highlights fromColumbus Aviators-St. Louis Battlehawks

Key players: Battlehawks QB Luis Perez (16-for-30 for 204 yards, one touchdown), WR Hakeem Butler (three receptions for 77 yards); Aviators QB Jalan McClendon (20-for-28 for 153 yards, two touchdowns), WR Tay Martin (seven receptions for 55 yards, one touchdown)

Game recap: The Aviators entered their Week 7 clash with the Battlehawks fresh off an impressive victory, but Columbus struggled defensively in the first half and was unable to contain St. Louis' high-powered offense. Perez helped guide the Battlehawks to a commanding 24-7 halftime lead, rushing for a touchdown on the team's opening possession before adding a 14-yard passing score late in the first quarter.

While McClendon put up better numbers on paper — 153 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 71% completion rate — the Battlehawks’ offense was far more balanced, using both the run and pass to find the end zone more quickly and efficiently. St. Louis finished with 304 total yards of offense — 198 through the air and 106 on the ground. Jarveon Howard led the Battlehawks with 55 rushing yards, while Kylin James added 41 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Perez was the Battlehawks’ third starting quarterback this season, and he led the balanced offense to its fifth win in his first start.

Up next: The Battlehawks return home to host the Houston Gamblers at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Aviators will hit the road again to face the Birmingham Stallions at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.

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