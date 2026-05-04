2026 UFL Power Rankings: Defenders Stay On Top, Stallions Surge Into Contention

Are the Stallions charging like Cherie DeVaux’s Golden Tempo? After losing four straight, Birmingham took down Orlando on Sunday afternoon at Inter&Co Stadium, leaving Storm head coach Anthony Becht standing akimbo.

The St. Louis Battlehawks rocked the Louisville Kings like a GenX dad at a Flock of Seagulls concert. Louisville’s offensive line played like a monarchy in free fall, while the Battlehawks' defense looked desperate for a Derby Classic in its trophy hall.

In other action, the Houston Gamblers' offense looked like it needed an intervention, while the Columbus Aviators performed their best Top Gun imitation. The Dallas Renegades continue to swing between dominant and invisible, and the DC Defenders left no doubt about where they rank.

Here's a look at my sixth UFL power rankings list of the season:

Week 6 result: Lost to Columbus, 24-17

Current odds to win 2026 title: +5000

It’s tough to win in this league without steady quarterback play, and the Houston Gamblers proved it in their loss to the Columbus Aviators. Houston lost starter Nolan Henderson at halftime, then saw backup Taulia Tagovailoa leave after a third-quarter sack. That forced wideout Jontre Kirklin to take snaps at quarterback.

The sideline shuffle overshadowed strong defensive outings from former Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante (10 tackles, two for loss) and Texas A&M product Anthony Hines III (11 tackles).

Week 6 result: Defeated Houston, 24-17

Current odds to win 2026 title: +3500

The Columbus Aviators rode a 21-point first half and a defense that bowed up in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Quarterback Jalan McClendon was efficient and in control, completing 20 of 26 passes for 186 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

The victory pulls Columbus even in the standings with four weeks remaining in the regular season.

Week 3 result: Lost to St. Louis, 16-3

Current odds to win 2026 title: +2500

The Kings offense did next to nothing against the Battlehawks defense, surrendering six sacks of quarterback Chandler Rogers, who finished 15 of 32 for 154 yards. Louisville also managed just 12 yards on 13 carries.

Head coach Chris Redman has his work cut out if the Kings expect to contend for a playoff spot and keep any hopes of a United Bowl run alive.

Week 6 result: Lost to DC, 24-6

Current odds to win 2026 title: +700

The Dallas Renegades look like a team in free fall, dropping three straight after a 3–0 start. Facing the league’s hottest team, they trailed 24-0 by halftime. Quarterback Austin Reed threw for 258 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but the once-explosive Dallas offense reached the red zone just twice against the Defenders.

Dallas is clinging to the league’s final playoff spot — for now.

Week 6 result: Defeated Orlando, 20-17

Current odds to win 2026 title: +900

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA football’s all-time leader in total offense, brought the lightning against the Storm, delivering a performance that snapped the Stallions’ four-game skid. He finished 19 of 27 for 271 yards and a touchdown. Eleven of those completions went to Justyn Ross (seven catches, 135 yards, TD) and Jaydon Mickens (four catches, 75 yards).

The Stallions’ win over one of the league’s top teams, combined with the Renegades’ slide, drives their rise in this week’s power rankings.

Week 6 result: Defeated Louisville, 16-3

Current odds to win 2026 title: +400

The Battlehawks' defense showed out on Saturday with six sacks and nine tackles for loss, while allowing just 166 total yards of total offense. St. Louis quarterback Harrison Frost looked like he found his form, completing 22 of 40 passes for 236 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Five different Battlehawk players caught at least three passes in the victory. The win allowed St. Louis to remain in contention for a playoff spot with just a month left in the regular season.

Week 6 result: Lost to Birmingham, 20-17

Current odds to win 2026 title: +600

Jack Plummer wasn’t the problem for the Storm. The former Louisville Cardinals quarterback was sharp, completing 26 of 37 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns. But even with one of his best outings of the season, the Storm dropped their second loss of the year to a resurgent Stallions team.

Week 6 result: Defeated Dallas, 24-6

Current odds to win 2026 title: -110

The Defenders have asserted themselves in 2026, quieting any talk that their 2025 UFL title was a fluke with five straight wins. Behind the arm and legs of former Ole Miss star Jordan Ta'amu, DC has topped 45 points in half its games and scored at least 24 in each of its five victories.