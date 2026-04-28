2026 UFL Week 6: How To Watch, What To Know, Biggest Storylines

Week 6 of the UFL season kicks off Thursday, with one game on Friday and Saturday, and one on Sunday to close out the weekend slate.

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt and Curt Menefee will be on the call once again this week on a UFL Friday – a dedicated night of UFL action taking place each Friday on FOX during the 10-week regular season.

All 40 regular-season games — plus the playoffs on Sunday, June 7 and the championship game on Saturday, June 13 — will be televised across FOX, FS1, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network. Games will also be available to stream on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app and FOX One. Here are the full regular-season schedules for every team.

Here's everything to know about Week 6:

Week 6 (April 30-May 3)

Date/Time: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Location: Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville, Kentucky)

Key players: Battlehawks QB Brandon Silvers, OLB Pita Taumoepenu; Kings QB Chandler Rogers, QB Jason Bean, WR Isaiah Winstead, TE Zach Davidson.

What to know: As both of these teams are coming off wins in Week 5, the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Louisville Kings will battle to keep their winning momentum intact. The Battlehawks topped the Orlando Storm 25-17 to hand them their first loss of the season. Quarterback Harrison Frost threw for 185 passing yards and 20-for-31 passing. Especially coming off a loss in Week 4 to the D.C. Defenders, responding with a win was key for this squad.

The Kings also earned a win in Week 5, defeating the Dallas Renegades 47-25. Quarterback Chandler Rogers finished with 150 receiving yards, 13-for-18 passing and no touchdowns, but running back Ian Wheeler made up for it with his four touchdowns and 62 rushing yards. The Battlehawks pose as the stronger team, but don't count out Rogers and the Kings.

Date/Time: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Location: Historic Crew Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Key players: Gamblers QB Nolan Henderson, QB Taulia Tagovoila, QB Hunter Dekkers, WR Jontre Kirklin, WR Justin Hall; Aviators QB Jalan McLendon, WR Tay Martin, WR Antwane Wells Jr., WR Keke Chism, TE Alize Mack, RB Zaquandre White, RB John Lovett.

What to know: The Houston Gamblers are heading into Week 6 following a narrow victory over the Columbus Aviators, 17-14. Marking just their second win this season, Houston's win could help them build momentum facing Columbus for a second consecutive week. Quarterback Nolan Henderson finished with 146 passing yards and 13-for-25 passing. What stood out was Houston's defense, with defensive end Malik Fisher recording six tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss and linebacker Marvin Moody notching 11 tackles and one tackle for loss. Nonetheless, the entire Aviators combined for six tackles for loss, two takeaways and just 261 yards allowed.

The Aviators dropped to 1-4, sitting at the bottom of the rankings next to the Birmingham Stallions. Quarterback Jalan McClendon threw for 165 passing yards and 15-for-22 passing. In a rematch from Week 5, the Aviators will look to bounce back, while the Gamblers hope to keep their winning momentum going.

Date/Time: Saturday at noon ET

Channel: ABC

Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Key players: Renegades QB Austin Reed, WR Tyler Vaughns, WR Greg Ward, WR Drake Stoops, RB Dae Dae Hunter; Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu, QB Jason Bean, RB Deon Jackson, K Matt McCrane.

What to know: The D.C. Defenders hit the ground running in their Week 5 win over the Birmingham Stallions 45-28. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu continues to shine for D.C., where he finished with 275 passing yards, 15-for-22 and four touchdowns. The Dallas Renegades are coming off their second straight loss this season, when they fell to the Kings 47-25.

Renegades quarterback Austin Reed threw a pick in the red zone which was returned for a Louisville touchdown. Other than his pick six, Reed finished with a pair of touchdowns and 144 passing yards. Riding a four‑game win streak into Week 6, D.C. has the momentum, but Dallas is capable of making things difficult.

Date/Time: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Location: Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Key players: Stallions QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, WR Justyn Ross, WR Jaydon Mickens, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., WR Deon Cain; Storm QB Jack Plummer, QB Matt Corral, WR Chris Rowland, WR Elijhah Badger, WR KJ Hamler, K Michael Lantz.

What to know: The Orlando Storm suffered their first loss of the season, falling 25-17 to the Battlehawks. Now, they look to bounce back against the Birmingham Stallions, who are coming off a 45-28 loss to the Defenders. Following their loss, they still stand atop the rankings, right next to D.C. Orlando do have strong passers in quarterbacks, Jack Plummer and Matt Corral, and will look to get back in the win column against Birmingham.

The Stallions recently found a new offensive weapon with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson through a trade. Thompson-Robinson finished his first game as a Stallion with 312 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 65.1% completion rate. Despite his two receptions, Birmingham may have just found an electric signal-caller. While Thompson-Robinson is still new to the Stallions playbook, he could give the Storm's defense trouble.