United Football League
2026 UFL Week 4 Results: Kings Topple Gamblers for First Win of the Season
United Football League

2026 UFL Week 4 Results: Kings Topple Gamblers for First Win of the Season

Published Apr. 16, 2026 11:32 p.m. ET

Week 4 of the 2026 UFL season kicked off Thursday with the Louisville Kings (1-3) earning their first win of the season in dramatic fashion, outlasting the Houston Gamblers (1-3) in overtime at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

Tomorrow on FOX UFL Friday, the undefeated Dallas Renegades (3-0) are on the road to face the Columbus Aviators (0-3) at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Closing things out, we've got a doubleheader on Saturday. Up first, the St. Louis Battlehawks (2-1) are taking on the reigning champion DC Defenders (2-1) at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., followed by undefeated Orlando Storm battling the beloved Birmingham Stallions (1-2) at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Here are the results from Week 4:

Louisville Kings 24, Houston Gamblers 22 (OT)

Key players: Kings QB Jason Bean (17-for-34 for 192 yards), LB Cam Gill (eight tackles, 2.0 sacks, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble), K Tanner Brown (5-for-6, long of 59); Gamblers QB Taulia Tagovailoa (7-for-14 for 64 yards, one rushing touchdown), RB Marcus Yarns (eight carries for 111 yards, one touchdown), WR Justin Hall (4-for-6 for 44 yards), DE Christopher Allen (four tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss), K John Hoyland (3-for-4, long of 58).

Game recap: Both teams nailed field goals on their opening drives to make it a 3-all game late in the first quarter. Louisville went on a 10-play, 60-yard touchdown drive to take a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter. The road team followed that up with another field goal to extend its lead to 13-3. Houston, on the other hand, had a rocky second quarter. They went three-and-out and then turned the ball over on downs to start. The Gamblers were able to knock in another field goal — this one from 59 yards out — with just over a minute to play until halftime to pull within single digits, 13-6. The Kings got the last word, however, squeezing in one more field goal with seven seconds to spare to take a 10-point lead, 16-6, in the break.

Houston came to life in the second half. On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, the Gamblers exploded for a monster 68-yard rushing score to make it a four-point game, 16-12. They followed that up with another scoring drive to take their first lead of the game, 19-16. The Kings opened the third quarter with back-to-back three-and-outs, and that proved catastrophic. With momentum on their side, the Gamblers added another field goal to extend their lead to 22-16 headed into the final frame. In the fourth quarter, the Kings were able to settle in and rattle off back-to-back field goals to knot things up at 22-all. The Gamblers had a chance to take over with roughly a minute remaining in regulation, but a missed field goal from 38 yards kept them from doing so and sent things into overtime. In the UFL, overtime starts in a shootout format where teams alternate two-point conversion attempts from the 5-yard line three times. The Kings converted on their first attempt, and the Gamblers didn't, ending things right then and there.

Up next: In Week 5, the Kings are on the road to face the Renegades, and the Gamblers are hosting the Aviators.

Dallas Renegades at Columbus Aviators (Friday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX)

Key players: Renegades QB Austin Reed, WR Tyler Vaughns, WR Greg Ward, RB Dae Dae Hunter; Aviators QB Jalan McClendon, WR Tay Martin, WR Antwane Wells, RB Jalan McClendon, RB Zaquandre White.

Game recap: Stay tuned for updates.

Up next: In Week 5, the Renegades are hosting the Kings, and the Aviators are on the road to battle the Gamblers.

St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders (Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET)

Key players: Battlehawks QB Harrison Frost, QB Brandon Silvers, WR Hakeem Butler, OLB Pita Taumoepenu; Defenders QB Jordan Ta’amu, WR Seth Williams, RB Deon Jackson, K Matt McCrane.

Game recap: Stay tuned for updates.

Up next: In Week 5, the Battlehawks are on the road to face the Storm, and the Defenders are traveling to take on the Stallions.

Orlando Storm at Birmingham Stallions (Saturday at 4 p.m. ET)

Key players: Storm QB Jack Plummer, WR Elijhah Badger, WR Chris Rowland, WR KJ Hamler, K Michael Lantz; Stallions QB Matt Corral, WR Justyn Ross, WR Jaydon Mickens, WR Deon Cain, RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Game recap: Stay tuned for updates.

Up next: In Week 5, the Storm are hosting the Battlehawks, and the Stallions are playing host to the Defenders.

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2026 UFL Week 3 Results: Battlehawks, Renegades, Defenders, Storm Win Big

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