2026 UFL Week 7: How To Watch, What To Know, Biggest Storylines

Week 7 of the UFL season kicks off Friday, with one game on Friday, a doubleheader Saturday, and one on Sunday to close out the weekend slate.

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt and Curt Menefee will be on the call once again this week on a UFL Friday — a dedicated night of UFL action taking place each Friday on FOX during the 10-week regular season.

All 40 regular-season games — plus the playoffs on Sunday, June 7 and the championship game on Saturday, June 13 — will be televised across FOX, FS1, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network. Games will also be available to stream on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app and FOX One. Here are the full regular-season schedules for every team.

Here's everything to know about Week 7:

Week 7 (May 8-May 11)

Columbus Aviators (2-4) at St. Louis Battlehawks (4-2)

Date/Time: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Location: The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, Missouri)

Key players: Battlehawks QB Brandon Silvers, OLB Pita Taumoepenu; Aviators QB Jalan McLendon, WR Tay Martin

What to know: The Battlehawks are coming off a dominant win over the Louisville Kings in Week 6 to improve to 4-2. St. Louis now hosts the Columbus Aviators, who are also coming off a big Week 6 win. Battlehawks quarterback Harrison Frost finished the win, going 22-for-40 for 244 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns. While St. Louis' production came mostly from the back half of their win, watch for Frost and the offense to carry that momentum from the first whistle against the Aviators.

The Aviators won their rematch with the Gamblers last weekend, defeating Houston 24-10. Columbus quarterback Jalan McLendon helped the offense start fast and play fast, as he completed 20-for-26 for 187 passing yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Tay Martin hit a season-high of 103 receiving yards with his six receptions against the Gamblers. Altogether, the Aviators combined for a season-high of 367 total offensive yards in their win. Defensive end Kenny Willekes held down the defense with his six total tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. Especially with both teams coming off a Week 6 win, expect a fast-paced, competitive match-up in Week 7.

Louisville Kings (2-4) at DC Defenders (5-1)

Date/Time: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Key players: Kings QB Chandler Rogers, WR Isaiah Winstead; Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu, RB Deon Jackson

What to know: The DC Defenders are rolling into Week 7 with a dominant 24-6 win over the Dallas Renegades to secure their fifth consecutive win. Led by quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, the Defenders are looking unstoppable heading into their home game against the Kings. Ta'amu threw 20-for-28 for 227 passing yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. The Defenders’ momentum and fast-paced offense should serve them well against a Kings team that struggled last week.

The Kings dropped to 2-4 on the season after their 16-3 loss to the Battlehawks. Notably, their three points were their lowest score all season. Quarterback Chandler Rogers struggled throughout, throwing 15-for-32 for 199 passing yards. Especially looking to get back into the win column, the Kings will have to play lockdown defense and be efficient on offense to give the Defenders a challenge.

Dallas Renegades (3-3) at Birmingham Stallions (2-4)

Date/Time: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Key players: Renegades QB Austin Reed, WR Tyler Vaughns; Stallions QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, WR Justyn Ross

What to know: The Renegades are coming off a tough loss, falling to the Defenders 24-6. Quarterback Austin Reed had a decent performance through the air, but it was not enough to top DC. Reed closed out the game with 22-for-41 for 258 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. While Dallas was able to put some pressure on defense, the Defenders still found ways to score. Dallas is an even 3-3 on the season, and will have to face the Stallions coming off a win in Week 6.

While Stallions' quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is still getting used to the playbook, his first appearance for Birmingham went well. Thompson-Robinson led the Stallions to a 20-17 win and produced 19-for-27 for 271 passing yards and one touchdown. Their four-game losing streak was broken with the win, and now they face a Renegades team coming off a brutal loss. Look for the Stallions to continue their winning momentum in Week 7.

Orlando Storm (4-2) at Houston Gamblers (2-4)

Date/Time: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Location: Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Key players: Storm QB Jack Plummer, WR Chris Rowland; Gamblers QB Nolan Henderson, WR Lawrence Keys III

What to know: The Storm suffered their second loss of the season last weekend, where they fell short to the Stallions 20-17. While quarterback Jack Plummer had a solid day – 26-for-27 for 324 yards and two touchdowns – a pair of fumbles in the end zone cost them opportunities to take the lead. Orlando has all the tools to bounce back into the win column, especially against the Gamblers, who are coming off a loss to the Aviators.

The Gamblers took a hard 24-10 loss to the Aviators in their rematch last weekend. Houston struggled on offense due to multiple injuries at quarterback, having put in Jontre Kirklin, their third string, with 45 seconds left. Overall, the Gamblers' offense struggled with their lack of consistency at quarterback, and only put up 185 total offensive yards. Facing a strong Storm quarterback in Plummer, the Gamblers will have to find their footing to keep up with Orlando.

Single-game, season and group tickets are available now at www.theufl.com/tickets.