2026 UFL Week 10 Results: Renegades Close Out Season With Road Win

The final week of the UFL regular season has arrived, and while three playoff berths have already been secured, one postseason spot remains up for grabs. The Louisville Kings and Birmingham Stallions enter Week 10 locked in a battle for the league's final playoff position.

The action got underway Friday night with the Dallas Renegades earning an impressive road victory over the St. Louis Battlehawks. Attention now turns to Saturday's matchup between the Houston Gamblers and the Stallions, where Birmingham must win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The regular season concludes Sunday with a pair of pivotal matchups as the DC Defenders host the Orlando Storm and the Kings take on the Columbus Aviators. By the end of the weekend, the UFL playoff field will be set and the road to the championship will officially begin.

Here are the results from Week 10:

Dallas Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks Highlights 🏈 UFL on FOX

Key players: Renegades QB Austin Reed (15-of-26 for 162 yards, three touchdowns), WR Emmanuel Butler (three receptions for 38 yards, two touchdowns); Battlehawks QB Luis Perez (18-of-29 for 272 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions), DT Neil Farrell (seven total tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss),

Game recap: Both teams started out hot, as St. Louis opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal on its first possession to take an early 3-0 lead. The Renegades responded shortly thereafter when quarterback Austin Reed connected with wide receiver Emmanuel Butler for a 17-yard touchdown, giving Dallas a 7-3 lead. Butler played a key role in the victory, finishing with three receptions for 38 yards and two touchdowns.

The Battlehawks struggled offensively for much of the night, finding the end zone just once on a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Luis Perez to wide receiver James Bostic in the third quarter. Perez finished the night with two interceptions and was sacked seven times in the loss.

Up next: The Renegades close out the season with a 4-6 record, while the Battlehawks move on to the playoffs.