Raiders Get Their Guy: Las Vegas Drafts Fernando Mendoza with No. 1 Pick

Following his National Championship and Heisman Trophy-winning season, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has added another accolade to his name: No. 1 overall draft pick.

After months of speculation, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza became Indiana's first overall pick since running back Corbett "Corby" Davis in 1938, as well as the Big Ten's first overall quarterback since Illinois' Jeff George in 1990.

Mendoza joins a Raiders team with plenty of young talent. His decorated résumé is bound to make him the Raiders' franchise quarterback, as he has the likes of tight end Brock Bowers, running back Ashton Jeanty and an offensive-minded head coach in Klint Kubiak.

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt offered insight into what makes Mendoza a compelling quarterback in his draft class, and why he ultimately went No. 1 overall.

"This has to do with his play and the value of his position. Mendoza’s 6-5 and 225 pounds, so he checks that box. Did he play great in crunch time? Yes. It’s not enough for a quarterback to be good on base downs. You better be locked up and play great when your best is needed. That’s exactly what Fernando Mendoza did in every single big moment last season, and almost all of them were away from him," Klatt wrote in his Top 50 NFL Prospects.

Fernando Mendoza in Joel Klatt's top 50 players 🏈 Joel Klatt Show

Mendoza finished the season with 3,553 passing yards, 48 total touchdowns, six interceptions and a 90.3 quarterback rating, which led all quarterbacks from last season. Mendoza is also decorated with awards, including a national title win, Heisman Trophy award win, Davey O'Brien award, Walter Camp award and AP Player of the Year.

He also guided the Hoosiers to their first undefeated season in program history, highlighted by several clutch performances. None was bigger than the 27–24 win over Penn State, where he hit Omar Cooper Jr. for the game‑winner with 41 seconds left to move Indiana to 10–0. And in the National Championship against Miami, his fourth‑down, 13‑yard touchdown run became the play that sealed his legacy.

For our Rob Rang, who listed Mendoza as his fourth overall NFL Draft prospect, emphasized he may not be the most dual-threat player on paper, but he's still the tried and true best quarterback in his class.

"Mendoza doesn’t possess the strongest arm of this class, nor is he the most dynamic running threat. He is, however, the consensus top quarterback, offering an exceptional blend of anticipation, accuracy and poise to project as a longtime, high-level NFL starter," Rang wrote in his Top 150 NFL Prospects.

Following a 3-14 record, the Raiders are in desperate need of fresh players to get back in the win column. With nine total picks following No. 1, Las Vegas will look to add another receiving option next to Bowers and more strength on the defense, especially on the interior and in the secondary.

The Raiders have picks 36, 67, 102, 117, 134, 175, 185, 209 and 219.