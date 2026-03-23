Everything To Know About the 2026 UFL Season

Skip Holtz, one of the most successful head coaches in spring football, stepped away from his post with the three-time champions Birmingham Stallions this offseason. Filling those big shoes is a familiar face, with former UFL product and Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron taking over — one of several new coaching changes for Year 3.

"Everything happens for a reason," McCarron said. "I truly believe that, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. … I was in this league when it first came back around in 2023, and to see it grow and how well they take care of the coaches and players … has been awesome."

The 2026 UFL season kicks off Friday night on FOX with the newly formed Louisville Kings — one of the league's three brand-new franchises — hosting the Stallions at Kentucky's Lyon Family Stadium (8 p.m. ET).

One of the main goals of the UFL remains providing an opportunity for players to chase their dreams of playing in the NFL. Over the past two seasons, 66 players with a connection to modern-era spring football (2020 to present) have earned spots on NFL regular-season rosters or have been added to practice squads during the 2025 season.

Along with that extra incentive, one thing that has remained a constant in the league is Shannon Harris, the head coach of the DC Defenders and 2025 UFL Coach of the Year. Harris led the Defenders to a UFL title in his first season after replacing Reggie Barlow just a week before the 2025 season began. The Defenders finished the season raising the championship trophy, and Harris shed the interim tag to become DC's permanent head coach.

The Defenders also have the most continuity of any team, returning offensive coordinator Fred Kaiss and defensive coordinator Blake Williams, the son of longtime NFL defensive guru Gregg Williams.

"We know what it takes to win in this league, and the goal isn’t to relive last season," said Williams. "It’s to raise the bar. This group is hungry, driven, and locked in on building something even better in 2026."

Here’s a closer look at what to know for the upcoming UFL season:

Three new home markets in Year 3

Three franchises were moved to different cities, an effort by the league to drum up more fan support and create a more festive, intimate environment by playing in cozier venues to improve the fan experience. Teams in Memphis, San Antonio and Michigan relocated to Columbus, Louisville and Orlando, respectively. Six of the eight venues have also been changed. The league's hope is the move to different markets and smaller venues will spark fan engagement.

[UFL 2026: Full Regular-Season Schedules for All 8 Teams]

Rick Neuheisel among six new head coaches

McCarron is just one of six new UFL head coaches on the sidelines this season.

Former Colorado and Washington head coach Neuheisel takes over the Dallas Renegades, who moved from Arlington. The Renegades relocated their home games from Choctaw Stadium in Arlington to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Kevin Sumlin returns to coach the Houston Gamblers. The Roughnecks were rebranded to the Gamblers for 2026, reverting to their original name when Sumlin served as the team’s head coach in the legacy USFL in 2022.

Anthony Becht has moved from the St. Louis Battlehawks to become the head coach of the new Orlando Storm. Ricky Proehl replaces Becht in St. Louis, while former NFL receiver and Ohio State standout Ted Ginn Jr. will serve as the head coach of the Columbus Aviators and former NFL quarterback Chris Redman is the head coach of the Kings.

Familiar names on UFL rosters

Luis Perez, "The Spring King," remains the starting quarterback for the Renegades. Perez led the UFL with 2,238 passing yards last year. Offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr., a former NFL draft pick in 2020, is with the Renegades, along with returning wideout Deontay Burnett.

2025 UFL Championship Game MVP Jordan Ta’amu returns for the Defenders. DC's veteran quarterback is joined by former Michigan Panthers safety Kai Nacua, the older brother of Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua. Former legacy XFL rushing leader Abram Smith is back for the Defenders, along with receivers Cornell Powell and Ty Scott.

Jalan McClendon returns for another season in the UFL as the starting quarterback for the Aviators. The 30-year-old took a major step in development by earning a starting job in Houston last year. McClendon helped Houston improve from 1-9 in 2024 to 5-5 last season. Ex-Michigan Panthers running back Toa Taua is also now with the Aviators.

Quarterback Matt Corral and standout wide receiver Deon Cain are back for Birmingham’s high-powered offense. Former San Antonio Brahmas speedy running back Anthony McFarland Jr. joins those two in Birmingham.

Hakeem Butler returns at receiver for St. Louis, along with outside linebackers Pita Taumoepenu and Travis Feeney. All-UFL defensive tackle Carlos Davis moves from Birmingham to St. Louis.

All-UFL linebacker Tavante Beckett is now with the newly formed Storm. Electric receiver and returner Chris Rowland joins Beckett in Orlando. Versatile running back Kirk Merritt is back for Houston.

[UFL 2026: Every Player Drafted by Position for All 8 Teams]

New faces, new places

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback and UCLA product Dorian Thompson-Robinson will lead Orlando’s offense. Ex-Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross, who held the NFL Scouting Combine record in the 40-yard dash at 4.22 seconds before Xavier Worthy broke it two years ago, is joining his former teammate McCarron in Birmingham.

Newly minted Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailia’s younger brother, Taulia, was signed by Houston. He played at Maryland when Sumlin coached there. Former Las Vegas Raiders first-round cornerback Damon Arnette returns to Houston, and ex-Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. signed on with Louisville.

One of the new kickers to watch out for this year is USC product Michael Lantz for the Storm. Brandon Aubrey, Jake Bates, Harrison Mevis and Andre Szmyt are all former UFL players who earned jobs as kickers in the NFL.

[UFL 2026 Title Odds: Stallions, Defenders Top Preseason Board]

New rule changes

The UFL installed a handful of changes to juice up the game and encourage more scoring.

Those include the addition of a 4-point kick for any successful field goal 60 yards or longer. Last season in the NFL, kickers went 12-for-22 (54%) from 60-plus yards on field goals. Punts inside the 50-yard line are also prohibited, except for after the two-minute warning in either half. The UFL banned the "tush push" short-yardage play, moved kickoffs back to the 30-yard line and changed to requiring pass catchers to just have one foot in bounds, like in college. The UFL also changed two-point conversions to the NFL’s 2-yard line, moving it up from the 5-yard line. Additionally, offenses can kick for one point from the 33-yard line or go for three points from the 8-yard line.

[UFL 2026: New, Updated Home and Away Uniforms for All 8 Teams]

Matchups to watch, halftime entertainment highlight Week 1

Along with the Stallions and Kings kicking things off Friday, FOX will televise the Gamblers at the Renegades from Toyota Stadium on Saturday afternoon (4 p.m. ET). The other two games this weekend — Defenders vs. Battlehawks on Saturday (noon ET) and Aviators vs. Storm on Sunday (8 p.m. ET) — will be televised on ESPN to close out Week 1.

The UFL will have several headliner music acts performing at halftime for season openers in home markets, including D.J. Khalid in Orlando, Nelly in St. Louis, Ty Myers in Dallas and Russell Dickerson in Louisville.