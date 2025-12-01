Indiana vs Ohio State: How to Watch 2025 Big Ten Championship, Prediction, Streaming, TV Channel

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Once again, Indianapolis will host the 15th Big Ten Football Championship Game as the two teams with the best records will face off. Indiana and Ohio State meet in the Big Ten Championship with both teams coming in undefeated and riding 12-game winning streaks. The Hoosiers are averaging 44.3 points per game, and the Buckeyes are allowing only 7.8 points per game. It is a true strength-on-strength matchup featuring Indiana’s high-powered offense against Ohio State’s stingy defense.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is a Heisman Trophy contender with 2,758 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin leads the nation with a 78.9% completion rate and has thrown for 3,065 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Buckeyes are favored by 4.5 points, and quarterback Julian Sayin is the favorite in this matchup at that number. Indiana has been rolling, outscoring opponents 532-131 this season.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s Big Ten Championship game, including date, time and TV channel.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State

When: Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOXSports.com , FOX Sports App, FOX One

Ohio State vs. Indiana Prediction & Odds

Ohio State is favored to win. Check out the latest odds:

Prediction: Ohio State 24, Indiana 23

Ohio State's victory over Michigan last weekend was a statement win, and they're looking to continue their dominance. However, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti is determined to make a statement of their own, saying, "The way you play should mean something. It will be the last thing you put on the field."

Given the strength of both teams, this game is likely to be a closely contested one. Ohio State is expected to win, but Indiana has a good chance of keeping it close.

When is the 2025 Big Ten Championship game?

The 2025 Big Ten Championship Game will kick off on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.

How can I stream the Big Ten Championship game or watch it without cable?

The game will be broadcast on FOX. If you have an antenna that is in a good reception area, you can also watch the Big Ten Championship on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTubeTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV. The Big Ten Championship Game will also be available to be streamed live on FOXSports.com , the FOX Sports App and FOX One .

Who is playing in the 2025 Big Ten Championship?

Indiana has clinched a spot in the title game and will play Ohio State.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Head to Head

Ohio State and Indiana have faced each other 98 times since their first meeting in 1901. Ohio State leads the all-time series 81–12–5.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Past 5 Matchups