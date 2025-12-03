Heisman Rankings: Should Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez Be the Favorite?

Only a handful of players will get one more opportunity to make their case for the Heisman Trophy, and FOX Sports college football analyst Robert Griffin III believes that it's a three-man race entering conference championship weekend.

"I believe the Heisman Trophy is up for grabs this upcoming weekend between Jacob Rodriguez, Fernando Mendoza and Julian Sayin," the 2011 Heisman winner said on his podcast, "Outta Pocket with RGIII." "The way we finished that season, the way we dominated those teams was a big reason why we at Baylor won the Heisman."

Rodriguez's inclusion might surprise some, as the Indiana quarterback (Mendoza) and Ohio State quarterback (Sayin) enter the weekend neck-and-neck atop the Heisman odds before their teams face off in the Big Ten Championship Game. But Griffin has been steadfast in sharing his belief that Rodriguez is worthy of winning the Heisman.

That belief is certainly understandable when you look at Rodriguez's stats. He has 101 total tackles, one sack, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions to go with three total touchdowns. More importantly, Rodriguez has headlined a Texas Tech defense that ranks in the top six in total defense and scoring defense, helping the Red Raiders go 11-1. No. 4 Texas Tech will take on No. 11 BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday.

As for Mendoza, he's thrown for 2,758 yards and a nation-leading 32 touchdowns this season to just five interceptions. He's also rushed for five touchdowns and 243 yards. Sayin's stats are arguably just as impressive, throwing for 3,065 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

So, who does Griffin have in pole position to win the Heisman entering conference championship weekend? Here's the latest version of RGIII's Heisman List.

6. Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt

RGIII on Pavia: "What [Pavia] has been able to do at Vanderbilt is amazing. He said they basically run Tennessee now, and I don't think anyone can argue that for this season alone. He has been a very exciting player and bringing the bravado to the table. But I believe the other guys are more worthy of being [in New York] and I think the winner of the Heisman Trophy will be there on conference championship weekend because of how those guys have played."

5. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

RGIII on Sayin: Griffin combined his thoughts on Sayin with another candidate later revealed on this list.

Joel Klatt on CFP Committee, Ohio State vs. Indiana, Lane Kiffin

4. Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

RGIII on Lacy: "I believe [Lacy] has had a season that's worthy of him going to New York. But because Ole Miss is not playing this weekend, I do not believe Jeremiyah Love or Kewan Lacy will win the Heisman Trophy."

3. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

RGIII on Mendoza: "He's leading what's, in my opinion, the best team in the country in Indiana. They're obviously going to be playing against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. I think that game is going to allow No. 3 and 5 on my list, Julian Sayin, to truly determine who could potentially walk out of championship weekend with the Heisman Trophy."

2. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

RGIII on Love: "They're not going to be playing again this week, but Notre Dame and the way they finished the season was entirely off [Love's] back and legs. He's the best running back in the country. I think he also earned that right to go to New York."

1. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

RGIII on Rodriguez: "He's had an amazing year. His numbers in comparison to Manti Te'o's, when he was the Heisman runner-up — I believe Jacob Rodriguez, at a minimum, should be in New York. He's No. 1 on my list to win the Heisman because I believe Texas Tech has the best defense. He's the leader of that defense. He has the numbers to truly back it up. When you look at a tackles perspective, Manti Te'o had 103 [when he was the Heisman runner-up in 2012]. Jacob Rodriguez has 101. [Rodriguez] has got 5.5 more tackles for loss [than Te'o did]. He's got a half-sack less and three fewer interceptions [than Te'o], but seven more forced fumbles, two more fumble recoveries and three total touchdowns, while Te'o had zero."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !



