2025 CFP Bracket: What 12-Team Field Would Look Like After 5th Rankings Release

The fifth CFP rankings of 2025 have arrived, giving us the sharpest look yet at how the 12-team playoff race is taking shape. With Selection Sunday just five days away, contenders are making their final statements, and the battle for postseason positioning is heating up.

Check out everything you need to know about the 2025 College Football Playoff Bracket, including the current rankings, projected matchups and key dates below:

Projected 2025 College Football Playoff Bracket

Playoff Round 1

No. 12 Tulane (or fifth-highest ranked projected conference champion) vs. No. 5 Oregon

No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Oklahoma

No. 11 Virginia (or fourth-highest ranked projected conference champion) vs. No. 6 Ole Miss

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of Oregon/Tulane (or the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion)

No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of Oklahoma/Alabama

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of Ole Miss/Virginia (or the fourth-highest-ranked conference champion)

No. 2 Indiana vs. winner of Texas A&M/Notre Dame

What's the full top 25 following the latest CFP rankings reveal?

25. James Madison

24. North Texas

23. Iowa

22. Georgia Tech

21. Houston

20. Tulane

19. Michigan

18. Arizona

17. Virginia

16. USC

15. Utah

14. Vanderbilt

13. Texas

12. Miami (Fla.)

11. BYU

10. Notre Dame

9. Alabama

8. Oklahoma

7. Texas A&M

6. Ole Miss

5. Oregon

4. Texas Tech

3. Georgia

2. Indiana

1. Ohio State

How many teams make the College Football Playoff?

This year, for the second time, 12 teams will be selected for the College Football Playoff by a 13-member committee. From 2014-2024, four teams were selected for the College Football Playoff.

How does the 12-team CFP work?

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff will feature five automatic bids for the highest-ranked conference champions. The remaining seven spots will be filled by the next highest-ranked teams overall. The top four teams will advance directly to the quarterfinals.

When are the final College Football Playoff Rankings released?

The final selection committee rankings for the 2025 season will be released on Sunday, December 7 — also known as Selection Day. The committee will also announce the 12-team playoff bracket as well as game locations and sites.

Where can I watch the College Football Playoff? What channel will it be on?

The College Football Playoff will air on ESPN, ABC and TNT.