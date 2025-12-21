College Football
CFP Bad Beat: Late James Madison TD Dooms Oregon Spread Backers
College Football

CFP Bad Beat: Late James Madison TD Dooms Oregon Spread Backers

Updated Dec. 21, 2025 12:31 a.m. ET

Bettors who backed Oregon -20.5 saw their tickets flip on the final possession of Saturday night’s game against James Madison, turning a nearly guaranteed win into a last-minute loss.

The Ducks dominated from the jump, jumping out to 27-3 lead with over nine minutes left in the second quarter. After forcing a punt on the following possession, Dan Lanning & Co. only took five plays to drive 80 yards and make it 34-3 with four minutes left in the half. 

The second half was no different, with Oregon jumping to a 41-13 lead after a 45-yard TD pass from Dante Moore to Malik Benson with just under 11 minutes in the third quarter.

But it didn't stop there.

 

With 7:05 left in the third, the Ducks blocked a JMU punt— leading to a 15-yard TD return to make it 48-13. The game would end up 48-20 going into the fourth quarter, and the Dukes would make it a bit more interesting, scoring a TD with 10:26 left in the game to make it 48-26.

Still, the Ducks would give -20.5 bettors some cushion, kicking a field goal on the next possession to make it 51-26 with just 4:22 left. 

Then, Bob Chesney's team went 99 yards in nine plays. James Madison scored a TD with 1:05 left in the game, making the score 51-34— ruining tickets for Oregon -20.5 bettors. 

 

