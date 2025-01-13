College Football 2025 CFP Championship odds: Who will win next year's 12-team tournament? Published Jan. 13, 2025 4:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 college football season is not over.

But when has that ever mattered to oddsmakers?

This season's CFP title game is set for Jan. 20, as Ohio State will take on Notre Dame.

But as we await that game, let's take a look ahead at the national title odds for next season at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 13.

CFP Championship Winner 2025-26

Ohio State: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Oregon: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Texas: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Georgia: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Penn State: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Alabama: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Notre Dame: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tennessee: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Ole Miss: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Clemson: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Seeing any familiar programs?

Much like most years, the big dogs will enter next season favored to win it all, including Ohio State, which is heavily favored to win this year's national title.

But just behind Ohio State at the top of the oddsboard is Oregon, Texas and Georgia, three CFP teams from this season.

The Ducks entered the 12-team tournament as the top-seed after earning a regular-season win over the Buckeyes. However, they were trounced by OSU 41-21 in this year's quarterfinals.

Similarly, the Longhorns came up short against Ohio State, losing 28-14 in the semifinals.

Georgia fell at the hands of this season's other finalist, Notre Dame, losing 23-10 in the quarterfinals.

Speaking of the Irish, they open at seventh on the oddsboard, as it appears they are in danger of potentially losing their head coach to the NFL.

The only two teams in the top 10 on the oddsboard that did not make it to the 12-team field this season are Alabama and Ole Miss. Other CFP participants from this season are further down the national title oddsboard for next season, including SMU at +6000, Indiana at +8500, Arizona State at +10000 and Boise State at +21000.

