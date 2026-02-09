3 Super Bowl Takeaways: How the Seahawks' 'Dark Side' Stole the Show

In a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX , the Seahawks this time left no question, dominating the Patriots with a stifling defense from the outset. There would be no miraculous comeback for New England in Super Bowl LX.

While Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III won the MVP, and deservedly so, it was Seattle's "Dark Side" defense that stole the show and frustrated breakout Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Here are my takeaways from Super Bowl Sunday.

1. How the Dark Side did it

Mike Macdonald’s defense has garnered plenty of headlines throughout the 2025-26 season, but the suffocating unit will be the talk of the football world after a spectacular performance in Super Bowl LX. The Dark Side is a perfectly constructed defense in which the talent and tactics mesh like peanut butter and jelly.

Against the Patriots, the league’s No. 1 scoring defense put on a show that spotlighted its stifling run defense, ferocious pass rush and impenetrable coverage. With Macdonald dialing up creative blitzes (five or more rushers) and simulated pressures (four-man rush with a second-level defender featured within the pass rush plan), the Seahawks shut out the Patriots for the first three quarters and dominated the action in a way that is not reflected in the 29-13 final score.

Seahawks safety Julian Love intercepts a pass against the Patriots during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LX. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

From Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy and Jarran Reed stuffing the run to Devon Witherspoon, DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall and Boye Mafe wreaking havoc on the pocket to Josh Jobe, Riq Woolen, Julian Love, Coby Bryant and Nick Emmanwori throwing a blanket over the Patriots’ aerial attack, the Seahawks overwhelmed the Patriots with their superior talent and tactics. The simplistic plan enabled the unit to play fast and fearless, while creating the illusion of chaos to confuse second-year Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and an overmatched offensive line.

As future opponents extensively study Super Bowl LX hoping to steal some ideas from the champions, their copycat plans will go up in smoke if they do not possess the collection of athletes that dismantled the Patriots from the initial snap to the final whistle.

2. Super Bowl LX was too big for Drake Maye

The MVP runner-up enjoyed a spectacular sophomore season, but the Super Bowl LX stage was too big for the Patriots’ franchise quarterback. While there will be plenty of chances for Maye to bounce back from his dreadful performance, the Pro Bowler’s postseason struggles suggest his inexperience played a significant role in New England's offensive struggles.

After finishing as the league’s top-ranked passer in completion percentage (72%), passer rating (113.5), and pass yards per attempt (8.9), Maye did not come close to matching those numbers in the playoffs. He amassed a 58.3% completion rate with an 82.2 passer rating and 6.9 pass yards per attempt average with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Drake Maye took six sacks in the Super Bowl, raising his postseason total to a record 21. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

While it is impossible to expect a young quarterback who is constantly under siege (postseason record 21 sacks and seven fumbles) to perform well under those conditions, the second-year pro repeatedly missed throws that were considered layups during the regular season. The combination of relentless pressure and clever post-snap movement prevented Maye from getting comfortable within the pocket.

With the Seahawks exposing the Patriots’ inexperienced blind side (rookie starters Will Campbell and Jared Wilson) and lack of explosiveness on the perimeter, Maye wilted under the pressure and looked nothing like the emerging superstar who outplayed his elite counterparts (Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow) in the AFC.

3. Kenneth Walker closed out a dominant postseason

Despite the football world clamoring for a Sam Darnold redemption story, the Seahawks’ offensive success was sparked by Walker’s spectacular performance on the ground. The fourth-year pro notched his third 100-yard game of the postseason, with a 27-carry, 135-yard effort that showcased his explosive playmaking potential as work workhorse runner.

Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Seahawks defeated the Patriots 29-13. (Photo by Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Playing as the lead runner in an offense that pummeled the Patriots with a combination of inside zones and "Duo" (power play without a backside puller), Walker repeatedly slow-walked to the hole before executing a series of jump cuts and start-and-stop maneuvers that enabled him to bounce and burst around the corner. With the Patriots unable to set the edges and contain outside runs, the 5-foot-9, 211-pound back repeatedly scooted to the perimeter on off-tackle plays.

Additionally, Walker found room slithering through cracks between the tackles after slow-walking to the line of scrimmage. The ultra-patient approach reminded me of Le’Veon Bell, who utilized the unorthodox style to earn three All-Pro berths with the Steelers in the 2010s.

Though Walker has not earned that distinction yet, he swiped the Super Bowl LV MVP award and likely earned a mega payday with an epic performance against the Patriots.