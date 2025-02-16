Seven more massage therapists accuse Justin Tucker of inappropriate conduct
Seven more massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, the Baltimore Banner reported Sunday.
The news website says a total of 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas have now shared accounts with the Banner. All said Tucker's actions occurred between 2012 and 2016.
The Banner first reported allegations against Tucker late last month, saying it had spoken with six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with him. The number of accusers has more than doubled since.
Tucker said after the initial allegations emerged that he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.
The NFL has said it will look into the matter.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
What were the 10 best Jameis Winston moments of Super Bowl week?
Best of Eagles' Super Bowl parade: Kicking beers, a police Tush Push, super Saquon
-
Top 100 2025 NFL free agents: Tee Higgins, Sam Darnold lead the way
Dak Prescott says Cowboys can compete with Eagles; Michael Irvin responds
Could Titans pass on QB with No. 1 pick, pursue Aaron Rodgers?
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Titans trade No. 1 pick, but to who?
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Where will four-time MVP play next season?
Micah Parsons issues ‘call to action’: Cowboys need 'aggressive' offseason
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
What were the 10 best Jameis Winston moments of Super Bowl week?
Best of Eagles' Super Bowl parade: Kicking beers, a police Tush Push, super Saquon
-
Top 100 2025 NFL free agents: Tee Higgins, Sam Darnold lead the way
Dak Prescott says Cowboys can compete with Eagles; Michael Irvin responds
Could Titans pass on QB with No. 1 pick, pursue Aaron Rodgers?
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Titans trade No. 1 pick, but to who?
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Where will four-time MVP play next season?
Micah Parsons issues ‘call to action’: Cowboys need 'aggressive' offseason