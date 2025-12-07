Jameis Dropping Wins-Doms: Best of Jameis Winston on FOX Pregame Shows

The New York Giants are on their bye in Week 14, but Jameis Winston is still grinding.

Winston rejoined FOX Sports on Sunday, appearing on "FOX NFL Kickoff" and "FOX NFL Sunday" after a successful stint as a correspondent for FOX Sports digital during the week of Super Bowl LIX. The veteran quarterback was just as charismatic as you would've expected, dropping Wis-Doms and reflecting on how FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer helped his career.

Here are Winston's top moments from Sunday's pregame shows.

How Jay Glazer helped Winston's career

After the Buccaneers moved on from Winston in 2019, his career became a bit uncertain. He signed with the Saints and became a backup quarterback to Drew Brees before New Orleans turned to Winston to be its starting quarterback in 2021.

Around that time, Winston began working with Glazer's Unbreakable program.

"At Unbreakable, I tried to break him," Glazer said. "I tried to do whatever I could to break him, but I couldn't. Every other player, we'll find your breaking point and move it, move it, move it. Him, I just wanted to break, because he's Jameis. I couldn't do it. I can count on less than five fingers how many guys I can say that about in 15 years doing this? Jameis is different."

Winston appreciated the help he got from Glazer.

"I'm just grateful for that, because that year actually helped a resurgence in my career because that year was the best seven-game stretch of my career," Winston said. "I kind of put it in the same boat as your first charity golf game. You don't really have no golf game. You have all these men that are half your size, giving you these lessons. But if you keep going, you keep fighting and you find a way to at least develop a short swing."

Jameis predicts a strong end to the season for the Giants

When Winston was asked which team should be happy to be playing in the season's home stretch, he pointed to his own team.

"I heard there's a possibility that the East Coast is going to experience one of the coldest winters we've had," Winston said. "The New York Football Giants have a possibility to win four games in a row after this bye."

Who eats the W? 😋 Jameis Winston predicts key Week 14 matchups

Jameis teaches us how to say "Duval"

Remember when Jaguars head coach Liam Coen had that viral moment at his introductory press conference for the way he said "Duval?" Well, Winston told how it should be pronounced.

Jameis and Gronk meet up

Winston and Rob Gronkowski became teammates on Sunday, linking up on "FOX NFL Kickoff." The two were nearly teammates with the Buccaneers, though, as Winston was Tampa Bay's quarterback in 2019 before moving on from him for Tom Brady in 2020. They acquired Gronkowski shortly after signing Brady.

"When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided they were going to go all in on winning the Super Bowl, that's when they decided to bring him in," Winston said after giving Gronkowski a hug.

‘Jameis and the Winstons’?

Winston drew many fans on the "FOX NFL Kickoff" set. After finishing a segment with Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Charles Woodson and Charissa Thompson, Winston proposed a possible band name for the group.

Who does Jameis like to win in Bears-Packers?

Winston likes the Packers to win in "America's Game of the Week" because of their quarterback.

"Jordan Love is going to give his guys that 50/50 opportunity on situational football on third downs," Winston said. "In the red zone, they've been coming up [big]."

Jameis likes the Christmas gift we're getting in Buffalo

Joe Burrow is back, and the Bengals are taking on the Bills in a snowy Buffalo on Sunday. That had Winston pretty excited.

"We all get an early Christmas gift getting a chance to see Joe Burrow and his healed toe go in and try to shake a win from Buffalo," Winston said. "Josh Allen, I think he's going to dominate this Bengals defense. At the end of the day, we're getting into a toe jam and it will be a battle between the defenses in totality (emphasizing ‘to’) will cause Josh Allen to lead his team to victory against Joe Burrow."