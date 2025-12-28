Michael Vick Likes the Bills' Super Bowl Chances: 'The Door Is Open for Them'

The Buffalo Bills might not win the AFC East, but this might be the best window for Josh Allen & Co. to finally break through to the Super Bowl.

Buffalo is one game behind the Patriots in the division, and New England has one fewer divisional loss. That means it will be difficult for the Bills to host a home game in the playoffs, but the path to the Super Bowl still might be clearer than in the past few years.

As Michael Vick noted on "FOX NFL Kickoff," the AFC is wide open this season. The Chiefs have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. The other instance in that span was when Joe Burrow and the Bengals went to Orchard Park in January 2023 and dominated.

Michael Vick discusses the Buffalo Bills’ playoff chances

Well, those two teams won’t be in the playoffs this season — and Lamar Jackson and the Ravens might not make it either. Aside from Aaron Rodgers, Allen has more playoff experience than any other quarterback in the AFC.

"Every year, they’ve gotten close and who derailed them?" Vick said on FOX. "It was the Kansas City Chiefs, it was the Baltimore Ravens, it was the Cincinnati Bengals. There’s no Joe Burrow, there’s no Patrick Mahomes."

"The door is open for them."

The defense is the big question mark for the Bills, specifically how they defend the run. Offensively, the ground game is a huge strength for them.

Allen is obviously the star on offense, but running back James Cook is enjoying the best season of his career. Cook has already run for 1,532 yards (a career high by 410 yards) and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry with 14 total touchdowns.

The path through the AFC will likely feature cold-weather games, with Denver and New England at the top of the conference and Pittsburgh needing only a win over the Browns in Week 17 to clinch the AFC North. A rushing attack like Buffalo’s will be a huge advantage when playing on the road against inexperienced teams.

"I’m excited to watch them," Vick said. "They’ve got the one-two punch with Josh and James, and they’re one of the best second-half teams in the league. I think if they put all of that together, I think this is a team you could see representing the AFC."

