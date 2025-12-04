Giants QB Jameis Winston to Appear on 'FOX NFL Kickoff,' 'FOX NFL Sunday'

"The horse is prepared for battle."

On Thursday afternoon, FOX announced that New York Giants quarterback and beloved NFL veteran Jameis Winston will appear on this week's edition of "FOX NFL Kickoff" and "FOX NFL Sunday."

This won't be Winston's first rodeo, as he served as a correspondent for FOX during the week of Super Bowl LIX. It was a week that featured Winston dancing down the streets of New Orleans, trying food and asking questions to Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players at Super Bowl Opening Night — including asking Saquon Barkley where he should sign in free agency; Winston listened to the Eagles' star running back and signed with the Giants.

Winston and the Giants are on a bye this week, with the veteran signal-caller having made two starts for New York this season. Winston has totaled 567 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, two interceptions and an 83.3 passer rating, while completing 56.9% of his passes across those two starts.

Winston had a huge 33-yard receiving touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 12 — stiff-arm and all.

Jameis Winston catches amazing 33-yard TD to extend Giants' lead vs. Lions

Winston, who was selected with the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2015-19), followed by a four-year stint with the New Orleans Saints (2020-23) and one season with the Cleveland Browns (2024).

The winner of the 2013 Heisman Trophy Award, Winston has thrown for 24,792 yards and 156 touchdowns across 107 career NFL appearances (89 starts). Winston was a Pro Bowler in his 2015 rookie campaign and led the league with 5,109 passing yards in 2019.

Through it all, Winston has become one of the most-liked players in the NFL given his sunny personality and have-to-see-to-believe viral moments.

