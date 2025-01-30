National Football League From 'Eat a W’ to 'it was pain everywhere’: Jameis Winston's top viral moments Updated Jan. 30, 2025 2:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In 2015, the NFL world was blessed with Jameis Winston's presence, as the quarterback was selected with the No. 1 pick in the draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winston, a former Pro Bowler who has surpassed 4,000 passing yards in three seasons, will be part of the coverage of FOX Sports' Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), bringing his lively personality to the network throughout the week as a digital correspondent.

Across his 10-year NFL career, split between the Buccaneers (2015-19), New Orleans Saints (2020-23) and Cleveland Browns (2024), Winston has produced timeless viral moments.

Here are some of Winston's most memorable and viral soundbites.

"Unwavering faith. Ultimate belief." – 2024

Prior to making his first NFL start in two years, Winston provided some insight into his state of mind, repeating a message of conviction and praise for God.

Just remember what Eminem said! – 2024

Sure enough, Winston led the Browns to a surprise, 29-24 victory over the AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens following the aforementioned interview, hitting wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a go-ahead, 38-yard touchdown with 59 seconds remaining in the game. Winston had one of the best games of his career, throwing for 334 yards and three touchdowns, zero interceptions, posting a 115.3 passer rating and completing 65.9 percent of his passes.

After the game, Winston explained how Eminem inspired his performance.

The Epiphany – 2022

Winston has played football his whole life, but the quarterback finally realized what his true passion is in 2022.

"He just told us to be prepared" – 2021

Following a 38-3 Saints win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, which saw Winston throw for five touchdowns, the quarterback revealed the groundbreaking advice his trainer gave him during the week.

"Eat a W" – 2017, 2020

Everybody has their own eating habits. Winston? He prefers to "eat a W" during football games — in a motivational sense.

Sometimes, it hasn't worked. In fact, arguably the most famous "eat a W" came before a 30-10 Buccaneers loss in 2017.

Other times, it works or comes in victory, as Winston snuck up behind Drew Brees following a dominating, 38-3 Saints win in 2020.

The anatomy lesson – 2022

The human body is complex and challenging to understand. Fortunately, Jameis is here to explain how it works.

"Just pain … it was pain everywhere." – 2022

The Saints trailed the Atlanta Falcons 26-10 with 12:41 remaining in their Week 1 matchup. Then, Winston led New Orleans to a comeback victory, highlighted by a pair of touchdown passes to wide receiver Michael Thomas and helping get it in field goal range for Wil Lutz, who connected on a go-ahead and eventual game-winning, 51-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining.

Late in the game, Winston appeared to be hobbled but played through the pain. One could only wonder: "Where was the pain, Jameis?"

Simply put: it was "everywhere."

"The horse is prepared for battle" – 2024

Prior to Cleveland's Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Winston gave a legendary interview, explaining that he was ready to roll and grateful to play in snowy conditions — with an enormous smile on his face.

Surprise, surprise, snow poured down in the second half, and Winston helped the Browns get the upset victory on their home turf. Winston finished the 24-19 home win with 219 passing yards, while completing 66.7% of his passes, rushing for a 2-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-2 and leading the Browns on a go-ahead TD drive in the final moments.

Jameis Winston is truly a one-of-one.

