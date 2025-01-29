National Football League Jameis Winston, viral star, joins FOX Sports as digital correspondent for Super Bowl LIX Updated Jan. 29, 2025 9:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jameis Winston, the walking, talking soundbite of the NFL world, is headed to the Super Bowl. Not as a quarterback, though. Instead, Winston will be a FOX Sports digital correspondent for Super Bowl LIX.

Winston will return to New Orleans, where he played for the Saints from 2020-23. Throughout Super Bowl Week, Winston will take fans through a tour of the Big Easy in a series of digital videos as he visits several of his favorite go-to spots.

Perhaps Winston will even cross paths with Tom Brady, who took over for the former No. 1 pick as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback in 2020.

With his sure-to-be memeable antics, Winston will have fans eating W's all week long, all the way through the Super Bowl showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, airing on FOX.

Winston is currently a free agent after spending the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns — hence the reason he was free for Super Bowl Week. The Browns are one of just four teams to never appear in a Super Bowl.

