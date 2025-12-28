'FOX NFL Kickoff' Crew Previews Eagles vs. Bills Showdown in Week 17

The "FOX NFL Kickoff" crew broke down what to expect in the highly anticipated Week 17 tilt between the Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) and Buffalo Bills (11-4) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer believes the game will tell us a lot about the reigning Super Bowl champions.

"With so much drama and two wins in a row against Washington and [Las Vegas, it] kind of like allowed that team to step away from the soap opera a little bit," he said of the Eagles. "Now, I think today is going to show us who they really are, whether they’re that soap-opera team or the one that’s going to continue to cruise."

Prior to those two wins, the Eagles had lost three straight games by single digits. Still, they're sitting in first place in the NFC East. Philly has already clinched a playoff berth heading into Sunday's matchup.

"I think Saquon [Barkley has] got confidence after getting 132 [yards] and a [touchdown] last week against the Commanders," FOX Sports NFL analyst Julian Edelman added. "I really don’t think the Bills care about stopping him. They try to play this whole thing where they bend but don’t break. I think this is a hard team to do that against.

"Both of these teams … they want to try to get ahead, so their defense can do all their stuff. It’s going to be a race to get the first score."

The Bills, who are second in the AFC East, are riding a four-game winning streak and have also already punched their ticket to the postseason. Heading into Week 17, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen ranked in the top 10 in the league in passing yards (3,406), touchdowns (25), completion percentage (69.6%) and QB rating (103.3).

"If this game is close, when you talk about using your legs, that’s when Josh Allen comes alive and then that’s when [Bills running back] James Cook also picks it up," Charles Woodson said.

Cook leads the NFL with 1,532 rushing yards on 287 carries and is tied for fifth in touchdowns with 12.

