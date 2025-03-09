National Football League Stefon Diggs reportedly agrees to deal with New England Patriots Updated Mar. 25, 2025 7:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Stefon Diggs has a new home.

The former Houston Texans wide receiver has agreed to a three-year, $69 million deal with the New England Patriots, ESPN reported. Diggs' contract reportedly includes $26 million in guaranteed money.

Diggs is one of many notable wide receivers who became available this offseason via free agency or trade. The 31-year-old veteran is working his way back from an ACL tear he suffered in October of last season, ending his lone season in Houston after eight games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the injury, Diggs will instantly become the Patriots' most decorated wide receiver. He was in line for another 1,000-yard season prior to his injury in 2024, recording 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns as his connection with C.J. Stroud was improving. He was ranked as the 19th-best available free agent on FOX Sports' top 100 free agents ranking, making him the third-highest receiver ranked on the list.

The ACL tear marked the end of Diggs' six-year streak of at least 1,000 receiving yards. He had reached that mark in all four years he was with the Buffalo Bills, forming one of the league's best quarterback-wide receiver duos alongside Josh Allen. He led the league in receptions and receiving yards in 2020, earning a first-team All-Pro nod and his first of four Pro Bowl honors.

As Diggs' production dipped late in the 2023 season, he made it clear on social media that he wanted out of Buffalo. The Bills traded him to the Texans last offseason for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft along with additional late-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bills had previously acquired Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings for a first-round pick in the 2020 offseason.

The addition of Diggs is just the latest move the Patriots have made in Mike Vrabel's first offseason as head coach while they also look to bolster the roster around Drake Maye. On offense, they've added offensive tackle Morgan Moses, wide receiver Mack Hollins and center Garrett Bradbury.

Most of New England's notable additions have come on the defensive side of the ball. The Patriots gave defensive tackle Milton Williams the largest contract in franchise history in the opening hours of free agency while signing cornerback Carlton Davis, edge rusher Harold Landry and linebacker Robert Spillane, among others.

The Patriots' high-spending offseason came after they went 4-13 in 2024, marking the second straight season they finished with that record. They hold the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share