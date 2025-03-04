National Football League Jets reportedly release star WR Davante Adams after falling short in trade efforts Updated Mar. 4, 2025 1:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Davante Adams' stint with the New York Jets has come to a close.

The Jets will release the star wide receiver after failing to find a trade partner, ESPN reported Tuesday. It was previously reported that New York would release Adams if it was unable to trade him.

Adams, 32, was entering the fourth season of a five-year, $140 million deal, which held a $38.2 million cap hit for the 2025 season. But none of that money was guaranteed and the Jets cleared nearly $30 million in cap space ($29.89 million, more precisely) by releasing him, per OverTheCap.com. They now have roughly $52 million in cap space this offseason as they look to remake the roster under first-year general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn.

New York acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 season after starting 2-4, a move which reunited the receiver with quarterback Aaron Rodgers — who the Jets announced that they're moving on from in February.

Across a combined 14 games (three with the Raiders and 11 with the Jets), Adams totaled 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He has totaled 1,000-plus receiving yards in five consecutive seasons and six of the past seven.

Adams, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, followed by a two-plus-year stint in Las Vegas.

The Jets went 5-12 in 2024.

