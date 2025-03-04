Jets reportedly release star WR Davante Adams after falling short in trade efforts
Davante Adams' stint with the New York Jets has come to a close.
The Jets will release the star wide receiver after failing to find a trade partner, ESPN reported Tuesday. It was previously reported that New York would release Adams if it was unable to trade him.
Adams, 32, was entering the fourth season of a five-year, $140 million deal, which held a $38.2 million cap hit for the 2025 season. But none of that money was guaranteed and the Jets cleared nearly $30 million in cap space ($29.89 million, more precisely) by releasing him, per OverTheCap.com. They now have roughly $52 million in cap space this offseason as they look to remake the roster under first-year general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn.
New York acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 season after starting 2-4, a move which reunited the receiver with quarterback Aaron Rodgers — who the Jets announced that they're moving on from in February.
Across a combined 14 games (three with the Raiders and 11 with the Jets), Adams totaled 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He has totaled 1,000-plus receiving yards in five consecutive seasons and six of the past seven.
Adams, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, followed by a two-plus-year stint in Las Vegas.
The Jets went 5-12 in 2024.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Shedeur Sanders defends Will Howard's up-and-down NFL Combine performance
2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Travis Hunter leads top 101; no QBs in top 10
NFL Confidential: Two QBs who could be among biggest steals of 2025 draft
-
Chiefs among 5 NFL teams facing a pivotal offseason
Travis Hunter NFL Draft odds: Patriots favored to land Colorado star
2025 NFL Scouting Combine notes: Surprising discrepancy in Jalen Milroe's hand size
-
Saquon Barkley reset the RB market, but 2025 free-agent class will dial it back
2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Despite QB woes, Giants take Abdul Carter at No. 3
Eagles release CB Darius Slay, the first of several hard decisions this offseason
-
Shedeur Sanders defends Will Howard's up-and-down NFL Combine performance
2025 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Travis Hunter leads top 101; no QBs in top 10
NFL Confidential: Two QBs who could be among biggest steals of 2025 draft
-
Chiefs among 5 NFL teams facing a pivotal offseason
Travis Hunter NFL Draft odds: Patriots favored to land Colorado star
2025 NFL Scouting Combine notes: Surprising discrepancy in Jalen Milroe's hand size
-
Saquon Barkley reset the RB market, but 2025 free-agent class will dial it back
2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Despite QB woes, Giants take Abdul Carter at No. 3
Eagles release CB Darius Slay, the first of several hard decisions this offseason