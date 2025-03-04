National Football League
Jets reportedly release star WR Davante Adams after falling short in trade efforts
National Football League

Jets reportedly release star WR Davante Adams after falling short in trade efforts

Updated Mar. 4, 2025 1:21 p.m. ET

Davante Adams' stint with the New York Jets has come to a close.

The Jets will release the star wide receiver after failing to find a trade partner, ESPN reported Tuesday. It was previously reported that New York would release Adams if it was unable to trade him. 

Adams, 32, was entering the fourth season of a five-year, $140 million deal, which held a $38.2 million cap hit for the 2025 season. But none of that money was guaranteed and the Jets cleared nearly $30 million in cap space ($29.89 million, more precisely) by releasing him, per OverTheCap.com. They now have roughly $52 million in cap space this offseason as they look to remake the roster under first-year general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn. 

New York acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 season after starting 2-4, a move which reunited the receiver with quarterback Aaron Rodgerswho the Jets announced that they're moving on from in February. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Across a combined 14 games (three with the Raiders and 11 with the Jets), Adams totaled 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He has totaled 1,000-plus receiving yards in five consecutive seasons and six of the past seven.

Jets officially splitting with Aaron Rodgers after two seasons

Jets officially splitting with Aaron Rodgers after two seasons

Adams, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, followed by a two-plus-year stint in Las Vegas.

The Jets went 5-12 in 2024. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Jets
Davante Adams
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FOX Sports NFL Analyst, HOF coach Jimmy Johnson retiring from broadcasting

FOX Sports NFL Analyst, HOF coach Jimmy Johnson retiring from broadcasting

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes