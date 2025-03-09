National Football League Davante Adams gets his West Coast wish, agreeing to deal with Rams Updated Mar. 9, 2025 7:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Davante Adams is heading to Los Angeles, getting his wish to play on the West Coast.

The three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Sunday. It's a two-year deal worth $46 million with $26 million guaranteed, NFL Media reported.

Adams, who was released by the New York Jets earlier in March in a cap-clearing move, will presumably fill the void that will soon be left by Cooper Kupp's departure. Kupp announced in February that the Rams planned to trade him this offseason, but the team has yet to move him.

In terms of recent production, the 32-year-old Adams will be an improvement over Kupp. He's recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last five years, including this past season. He had 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns over 14 games in 2024, beginning the year with the Las Vegas Raiders before getting traded to the Jets in October.

The Jets' trade of Adams reunited him with the quarterback who helped him become a star wide receiver with the Green Bay Packers, but he and Aaron Rodgers weren't able to lead New York to much success. New York went 3-8 in the 11 games that Adams played, leading the Jets to hire a new head coach (Aaron Glenn) and general manager (Darren Mougey). Shortly after they were hired, they decided to release Rodgers and waived Adams to clear nearly $30 million in cap space.

While Adams and Rodgers hit the open market, there were rumors that they could play together again in 2025. The Rams were even rumored as a possible suitor for Rodgers when there was uncertainty surrounding Matthew Stafford's situation in February.

But Stafford decided to remain in Los Angeles after speaking with multiple teams about a potential trade, ruling out a possible Rodgers signing. That didn't deter Adams from joining the Rams, though, as it had been previously reported that the California native was looking to play on the West Coast.

Adams ultimately got that wish. He'll also have a solid chance to compete for his first Super Bowl title as well. Los Angeles has essentially been a playoff mainstay under head coach Sean McVay, reaching the postseason in six of eight seasons.

The Rams have made the playoffs in each of the last two years, winning the NFC West and nearly knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. With Adams joining Stafford to go along with a young defense, the Rams seem poised to win back-to-back division titles.

