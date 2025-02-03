National Football League Cooper Kupp says Rams actively trying to trade him: 'I don't agree with the decision' Updated Feb. 3, 2025 7:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It appears that star wide receiver Cooper Kupp's days with the Los Angeles Rams are numbered.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships," Kupp said in part of a statement posted to X on Monday night. "I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.

"Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember."

Kupp, who will be 32 at the start of the 2025 NFL season, has two seasons remaining on a three-year, $80 million deal. He's third in Rams history with 634 career receptions and 57 receiving touchdowns and fourth with 7,776 receiving yards.

Kupp totaled 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 11 regular-season games, and six receptions for 90 yards in the postseason. He missed time in the regular season due to an ankle injury.

The one-time All-Pro has missed extensive time since the Rams won Super Bowl LVI due to knee, foot and ankle issues. Kupp, who has spent his entire career with the Rams (2017-24), led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) in 2021. He recently expressed uncertainty about being back with the Rams next season.

The Rams won the NFC West at 10-7 and advanced to the NFC divisional round last season.

