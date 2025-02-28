National Football League Matthew Stafford, Rams finalizing agreement on new deal Published Feb. 28, 2025 1:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Matthew Stafford isn't going anywhere.

After weeks of back-and-forth about wanting a new contract and meetings with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders about a potential trade, Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are finalizing an agreement on a new deal, per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.

FOX Sports previously reported that the 37-year-old Stafford returning to the Rams on a revised contract was the most likely outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Raiders and Giants made aggressive financial offers to Stafford, including multiyear deals with significant guarantees, per Schultz. While the Rams’ offer will fall short of those figures, Stafford and the team let cooler heads prevail and everyone agreed that staying in L.A — and not relocating his family — gives him the best chance at another Super Bowl.

Stafford had two seasons remaining on a four-year, $160 million deal.

Last season, the Rams went 10-7, won the NFC West and reached the divisional round before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. In the regular season, Stafford, a two-time Pro Bowler, tallied 3,762 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 93.7 passer rating, while completing 65.8% of his passes.

Stafford has spent the past four seasons with the Rams, highlighted by leading them to a Super Bowl LVI victory. He came to L.A. from the Detroit Lions in a trade following the 2020 season that sent Jared Goff to the Lions, along with a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share