College Football
Alabama QB Ty Simpson Offered $6.5 Million NIL Deal Before Entering NFL Draft
College Football

Alabama QB Ty Simpson Offered $6.5 Million NIL Deal Before Entering NFL Draft

Updated Jan. 14, 2026 9:53 a.m. ET

He would've potentially made more money next season by not going pro.

That's the case for former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who recently declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. So, how could Simpson have made more money by staying in college?

Miami, Tennessee and Ole Miss each offered Simpson between $4-6.5 million in NIL to transfer into their program, which he revealed in an interview with On3. The Hurricanes, who gave former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck a reported $4 million base NIL salary to transfer to Miami last season, offered Simpson $6.5 million.

For context, Simpson made $800,000 after incentives at Alabama this season, per the Tuscaloosa News. Why didn't Simpson make the move?

"In a time where kids transfer for more money at every possible turn and make it a transactional decision based on finances, Ty is a unicorn and took the road less traveled," Peter Webb, Simpson's agent, said in an interview with The Athletic. "What started at low-to-mid seven-figure proposals quickly looked like we could maybe even approach eight figures at the finish line.

"But Ty ultimately wanted to chase his dreams of playing in the NFL and make sure the last college jersey he ever wore had the iconic Alabama Crimson Tide logo."

In what his first year as a full-time starting quarterback at the collegiate level, Simpson totaled 3,567 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 145.2 passer rating through 15 games this season, while completing 64.5% of his passes. Simpson spent four seasons at Alabama (2022-25).

Alabama finished the 2025 season at 11-4, rebounding from losing in the SEC Championship Game to Georgia (28-7) by beating Oklahoma on the road in the first round of the College Football Playoff (34-24) but later being disemboweled by Indiana in the quarterfinal round (38-3).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
National Football League
Alabama Crimson Tide
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Joel Klatt: Three Ways to Fix the Transfer Portal to Avoid CFB's 'Doom' Scenario

Joel Klatt: Three Ways to Fix the Transfer Portal to Avoid CFB's 'Doom' Scenario

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes