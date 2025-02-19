National Football League NFL Confidential: Reunion most likely outcome for Rams, Matthew Stafford Updated Feb. 19, 2025 2:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the NFL Combine next week, we thought what better time than now to start a weekly insider column based on the rumblings I'm hearing around the league. Indy, in many ways, is the ultimate precursor to free agency. Every team, executive and agent attends — which means the framework for tons of new contracts and even possible trades gets set.

Let's dive in.

Built on a house of Stafford

With the Rams making former All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp available via trade, their starting quarterback will be, in many ways, the key domino to fall this offseason — and certainly in the NFC. While uncertainty remains surrounding Matthew Stafford's future with the team, league sources are adamant that coach Sean McVay and the organization want to keep the 37-year-old Super Bowl champion. Remember, trading Stafford ensures a $45.3 million dead cap hit in 2025 and nearly $23 million in 2026. Stafford, who is scheduled to make under $30 million this upcoming season, is seeking a new contract with future guarantees that will pay him closer to the league's top 10 quarterbacks.

Several teams, per league sources, have called L.A. about Stafford and the belief is a first-round pick would probably be the asking price should the Rams choose to make a deal. Again, the Rams want him back (he also carries a $49.3 million cap hit if released) and there's been nothing to this point that would suggest Stafford doesn't want to play for them, but this is undoubtedly one of the biggest storylines heading into free agency next month. Before then, the Rams and Stafford's agent are planning to meet in Indianapolis to see if they can find common ground.

Contract commotion in Cincinnati

It's no coincidence that Joe Burrow has been so public about his desire for the Bengals to extend both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Consider it a pointed message to the front office. Chase, as I've reported, was very, very close to getting a deal done before last season began. In fact, multiple sources familiar with the negotiations say that the 2024 triple crown winner was even willing to sit out the team's first couple of games. Ultimately, Chase chose to play and now Cincinnati is staring at the league's first $40 million wide receiver. That's right: Chase will command at least $40 million per season.

Meanwhile, league sources believe that Higgins, whom the Bengals are predictably tagging, could have gotten upwards of $30 million on the open market. A rising star who would surely be the No. 1 option on most teams, Higgins is just 26 years old and saved his best football to close the season. He also happens to be represented by Alliance Sports, the same agency representing Chase, which means all the leverage is on their side. The Bengals rarely break precedent on contracts, with Burrow inking $55 million a year as the most prominent exception (they sold naming rights for Paycor Stadium in the same year).

Super GM in Jacksonville?

The Jaguars remain the NFL's only team without a general manager after the late and unexpected firing of Trent Baalke. With the Combine next week, Jacksonville is in an unusual spot, and league sources note that even after they hire a GM, building a full staff in time for Indianapolis will be a challenge. My sense all along has been that this is Ian Cunningham's job to lose. The Bears assistant GM, a two-time finalist for the Titans' role, has won Super Bowls with both Baltimore and Philadelphia. One league source described Cunningham as having "exactly the type of temperament and scouting background teams want these days."

How does that fit with Shad Khan and a Jaguars franchise still searching for its first Super Bowl appearance? "I think both Tony and Shad believe he's the guy. He interviewed well virtually, and the expectation is he'll do the same in person on Wednesday."

Role Reversal in New Orleans

As I reported last week, Kellen Moore is expected to hire Brandon Staley as the Saints' defensive coordinator. Moore, of course, served as Staley's offensive coordinator for a year in Los Angeles, and while Staley's tenure as Chargers head coach didn't pan out, he previously excelled as a defensive coordinator. In 2020, he led the Rams to the NFL's No. 1 defense, ranking first in total defense, sacks (53), pass defense, and points allowed. For a Saints defense that struggled across the board last season — ranking 30th in total defense, 27th against the pass, and 31st against the run — Staley would represent a much-needed change.

Jordan Schultz is an NFL Insider for FOX Sports who previously held roles at ESPN and Bleacher Report. He also co-hosts the "Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football?" show. You can follow him on X at @Schultz_Report.

