Steelers' Next Head Coach Odds: Rams' DC Favored; Curt Cignetti in the Running

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new head coach.

On Wednesday, longtime head coach Mike Tomlin announced that he is stepping down from the position, meaning one of the NFL's legacy franchises has a coveted job opening.

Who will the Steelers turn to next?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 14.

Steelers' next permanent head coach

Chris Shula (Rams DC): +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Brian Flores (Vikings DC): +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Robert Saleh (49ers DC): +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Curt Cignetti (Indiana HC): +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jesse Minter (Chargers DC): +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Vance Joseph (Broncos DC): +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Mike McDaniel (Former Dolphins HC): +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Klint Kubiak (Seahawks OC): +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kevin Stefanski (Former Browns HC): +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

John Harbaugh (Former Ravens HC): +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Here is what to know about the oddsboard:

Defense Wins Championships: At least that's what Pittsburgh — and the oddsmakers — appear to believe. Of the top 10 names on the board, five of the top six are current NFL defensive coordinators, including the three favorites: Chris Shula, Brian Flores and Robert Saleh. Shula's Rams defense wasn't remarkable this season, finishing 10th in points allowed per game (20.4) and 17th in total yards allowed per game (327.5). Flores and the Minnesota defense finished third in total yards per game allowed (282.6) and seventh in points per game allowed (19.6), and Saleh's 49ers defense finished 20th in yards per game allowed (340.2) and 13th in points per game allowed (21.8). In Saleh's defense, he spent most of the season without a few superstar defenders, including Fred Warner and Nick Bosa.

Google Him: That was Curt Cignetti's advice to the unknowing public when he was hired by the Indiana Hoosiers. Now, two years later, his No. 1 Hoosiers are undefeated heading into the College Football Playoff title game. Over the course of those two years, Cignetti is also 26-2 with two CFP appearances, and his Hoosiers beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game this season. Is it time for him to move to the professional ranks? He's fourth on the board and the only college coach who appears to be in the running. Stay tuned.

Jumping Ship: Besides Cignetti, two interesting names on the oddsboard? Kevin Stefanski, who was just fired by the Browns, and John Harbaugh, who was just fired by the Ravens. Cleveland and Baltimore are in division — is there any way the Steelers look at those two names? Stefanski spent six years with the Browns and is a two-time Coach of the Year, winning in 2020 and 2023. Harbaugh is even more decorated, winning Coach of the Year in 2019, winning Super Bowl SLVIII and spending 18 years leading the Ravens franchise, posting a winning record in 13 of those years.