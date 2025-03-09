National Football League Joey Bosa signs with Bills, despite reported interest from 49ers, Dolphins Updated Mar. 11, 2025 9:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Days after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers, Joey Bosa has found his new home.

The star defensive end has agreed to a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN. Bosa also considered signing with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins, per The Athletic.

Joey Bosa could have played alongside his brother, Nick Bosa, in San Francisco, but he ultimately chose Buffalo. The Bills had a need at edge rusher after releasing veteran Von Miller earlier in the week.

In Buffalo, Bosa joins a team that should be a Super Bowl contender again, led by reigning league MVP Josh Allen. On defense, he'll pair up with defensive end Greg Rousseau, who recently received a four-year contract extension. The 24-year-old led the Bills with eight sacks in 2024.

Bosa, who'll turn 30 in July, had another productive year in 2024, recording five sacks, two forced fumbles and 22 total tackles in 14 games. He also had a 13.9 pass-rush win rate, which was 23rd among all edge rushers who played at least 50% of their team's snaps in 2024, per Pro Football Focus.

Even though Bosa earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod, the Chargers cut Bosa earlier in March. He was due a $12.36 million roster bonus later in the month and his release opened up $25.4 million in cap space. Bosa's pass-rushing mate with the Chargers, Khalil Mack, re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.

While Bosa has been one of the game's best pass rushers since the Chargers took him with the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, he's dealt with injuries for much of his career. He's missed 23 games over the last three years, being sidelined for large periods of time due to core and foot injuries. He's registered 72 sacks, 87 tackles for loss and 156 sacks in his nine seasons.

Following his release, Bosa instantly became one of the top edge rushers on the open market this offseason. He was ranked 22nd in FOX Sports' top 100 available free agents list, placing fourth among all edge rushers.

