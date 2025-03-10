National Football League Star edge rusher Khalil Mack agrees to one-year deal to remain with Chargers Updated Mar. 10, 2025 11:29 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Khalil Mack is staying put.

The star edge rusher has agreed to a one-year deal worth $18 million to remain with the Los Angeles Chargers, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Monday. Mack's deal is reportedly fully guaranteed.

Mack was one of the top edge rushers and overall players in free agency this offseason. He was ranked sixth in FOX Sports' top 100 available free agents, which was the highest ranking among all edge rushers.

The new deal for Mack comes after he was named a Pro Bowler for the ninth time in his 11-year career. He recorded 39 total tackles and six sacks in 2024. His 15.1 pass rush win rate was the 16th-best mark among edge rushers who played at least half their team's snaps and his 49 pressures were tied for 26th among edge rushers, per Pro Football Focus. A year earlier, Mack recorded 17.0 sacks and 74 total tackles.

Mack, who turned 34 in February, contemplated retirement following the Chargers' playoff loss to the Houston Texans. However, he announced his plans to continue playing not long after.

The Chargers' decision to re-sign Mack came less than a week after they said goodbye to another star edge rusher. They released their longest-tenured player, Joey Bosa , earlier in March in a move that opened up just over $25 million in cap space.

Mack's steady play helped Los Angeles emerge as one of the top teams in the AFC in Jim Harbaugh's first year as head coach. The Chargers' defense ranked seventh in yards allowed and were tied for sixth in sacks (46.0) in the NFL last season, going 11-6 and reaching the playoffs as a wild-card team.

The 2025 season will mark Mack's fourth season with the Chargers, who acquired him from the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in the 2022 offseason. Mack began his career with the then- Oakland Raiders , who selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

