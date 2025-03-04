National Football League Eagles star Saquon Barkley's historic year continues with record RB extension Updated Mar. 4, 2025 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Saquon Barkley is being rewarded in a big way after his record-setting 2024 season, which culminated with a Super Bowl title.

The Philadelphia Eagles star has agreed to an extension that will make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Barkley's two-year extension is worth $41.2 million with $36 million guaranteed, The Associated Press confirmed. Additionally, Barkley's new deal includes $15 million in incentives.

In his first year with the Eagles, Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards in the regular season, becoming the ninth player to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season. He fell short of Eric Dickerson's single-season record by 100 yards as he sat out the final game of the regular season. He added 278 receiving yards and scored 15 total touchdowns in the regular season.

After putting up a regular-season effort that won him Offensive Player of the Year, Barkley continued to play strongly into the postseason. He rushed for 499 yards in the playoffs, giving him 2,504 total rushing yards to break Terrell Davis' record for most yards rushing combined in one season.

Barkley had a quieter performance in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win, rushing for just 57 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs. But his presence in the backfield likely helped Jalen Hurts air it out and win Super Bowl MVP in their 40-22 victory.

The season from Barkley has reignited the debate over the importance of the running back position. As he struggled to land a long-term deal with the New York Giants, Barkley left the team in the 2024 offseason to sign a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles.

Now, with Barkley getting a big payday, other running backs are taking notice. Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was among that group on Tuesday, potentially hoping that Barkley's deal has helped rest the market at the position.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

