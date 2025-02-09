National Football League Saquon Barkley sets combined single-season rushing record during Super Bowl LIX Published Feb. 9, 2025 8:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley just made more history.

Barkley set the combined NFL single-season rushing record (including postseason) on the last play of the first half of Super Bowl LIX on a 2-yard carry. He had 31 rushing yards at halftime as the Eagles held a commanding, 24-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barkley passed Hall of Famer Terrell Davis, who rushed for a combined 2,476 yards for the Denver Broncos in their 1998 Super Bowl season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2024 regular season, Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards. In 16 games, he ran for 2,005 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns on a career-high 5.8 yards per carry; he was rested in Week 18 and finished 100 yards short of Eric Dickerson's regular-season rushing record (2,105 yards in 1984).

Barkley, who led the NFL with 345 regular-season handoffs, led the sport with seven carries that went for at least 40 yards and was second with 17 carries that went for at least 20 yards. The now-three-time Pro Bowler rushed for 255 yards in the Eagles' Week 12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, good for the ninth-most rushing yards in a regular-season game in NFL history. Then, Barkley rushed for 205 yards in Philadelphia's NFC divisional round victory over the Rams, becoming just the fifth running back to total 200-plus rushing yards in a postseason game.

Furthermore, Barkley entered Super Bowl LIX having rushed for 442 yards and five touchdowns on 6.7 yards per carry in the 2024 postseason, with three of his rushing scores going for at least 60 yards. Barkley has surpassed 100 rushing yards in 14 of the combined 19 games that he has appeared in this season (regular season plus postseason).

Barkley, who turned 28 on Sunday, spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the New York Giants (2018-23).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley





share