Could the 49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk Part Ways Amid Friction?

Despite not playing a down this season, injured star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk appears to be headed for a fallout with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers are preparing to part ways with Aiyuk amid ongoing issues between the two sides, according to a Friday report by The Athletic. The 27-year-old receiver has been on the physically unable to play list since July as he continues to recover from tearing his right ACL, MCL and meniscus last October.

The stunning turn of events comes just over a year after Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension after a lengthy negotiation. Aiyuk suffered his season-ending injury in Week 7 of last season, and underwent major reconstructive surgery in mid-November.

According to the report, Aiyuk has "failed to attend meetings and declined to participate in other team activities in recent months." The 49ers reportedly grew "increasingly frustrated with the receiver’s lack of communication," prompting the team to void the guaranteed money in his contract for 2026.

If made official, Aiyuk's release could reportedly come at the end of the 2025 season.

For San Francisco, voiding Aiyuk’s future guarantees will reportedly allow the club to recover a significant portion of the deal with some added financial flexibility. The wideout's 2026 option bonus would've accounted for $24.94 million; he was also set to earn $100,000 workout bonus and roster bonuses of $750,000 per game, along with a $1.215 million base salary for the 2026 season.

Aiyuk's last action with the 49ers saw him record 25 receptions for 374 yards in seven games. The 25th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Aiyuk boasts career totals of 294 receptions, 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns.