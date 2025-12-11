How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Bijan Robinson will lead the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) into their game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) at Raymond James Stadium, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Buccaneers are averaging 23 points per game on offense this season (17th in NFL), and they are giving up 25 points per game (23rd) on the defensive side of the ball. The Falcons are accumulating 19.4 points per game on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 24.1 points per contest (20th-ranked) on defense.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on TV.

Check out the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports! Or visit FOX Sports' NFL hub for everything you need to make the most of this season’s action.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons

When: Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Learn more about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Atlanta Falcons on FOX Sports!

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Head-to-Head

Against Tampa Bay, Atlanta has collected three wins over the past five matchups.

The Falcons have covered three times in those games, with the teams outpacing the point total on three occasions.

Atlanta has outscored Tampa Bay 128 points to 121 in the past five games.

Buccaneers' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 at Falcons W 23-20 FOX 9/15/2025 at Texans W 20-19 ABC/ESPN 9/21/2025 Jets W 29-27 FOX 9/28/2025 Eagles L 31-25 FOX 10/5/2025 at Seahawks W 38-35 CBS 10/12/2025 49ers W 30-19 CBS 10/20/2025 at Lions L 24-9 ABC/ESPN 10/26/2025 at Saints W 23-3 FOX 11/9/2025 Patriots L 28-23 CBS 11/16/2025 at Bills L 44-32 CBS 11/23/2025 at Rams L 34-7 NBC/Peacock 11/30/2025 Cardinals W 20-17 FOX 12/7/2025 Saints L 24-20 CBS 12/11/2025 Falcons - Amazon Prime Video 12/21/2025 at Panthers - FOX 12/28/2025 at Dolphins - FOX TBD Panthers - -

Buccaneers Stats & Insights

Tampa Bay is totaling 199.8 passing yards per game offensively this season (20th in NFL), and is surrendering 237.8 passing yards per game (27th) on defense.

The Buccaneers are averaging 115.2 rushing yards per game on offense this season (20th in NFL), and they are giving up 100.6 rushing yards per game (eighth) on the defensive side of the ball.

Tampa Bay has forced 19 total turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season and have turned it over 10 times (third in NFL) for a turnover margin of +9, the fourth-best mark in the NFL.

Buccaneers Key Players

Baker Mayfield has spearheaded the Buccaneers' offense this season, piling up 2,722 passing yards with 20 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 61.6% completion percentage.

On 110 targets, Emeka Egbuka has 54 receptions (4.2 per game) for 806 yards and six TDs in 13 games.

Rachaad White has assisted the Buccaneers' offense by rushing for 474 yards (36.5 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns.

Falcons' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 Buccaneers L 23-20 FOX 9/14/2025 at Vikings W 22-6 NBC 9/21/2025 at Panthers L 30-0 FOX 9/28/2025 Commanders W 34-27 CBS 10/13/2025 Bills W 24-14 ESPN 10/19/2025 at 49ers L 20-10 NBC 10/26/2025 Dolphins L 34-10 CBS 11/2/2025 at Patriots L 24-23 CBS 11/9/2025 vs. Colts L 31-25 NFL Network 11/16/2025 Panthers L 30-27 FOX 11/23/2025 at Saints W 24-10 FOX 11/30/2025 at Jets L 27-24 FOX 12/7/2025 Seahawks L 37-9 FOX 12/11/2025 at Buccaneers - Amazon Prime Video 12/21/2025 at Cardinals - FOX 12/29/2025 Rams - ESPN TBD Saints - -

Falcons Stats & Insights

In terms of passing, Atlanta ranks 18th in the NFL (206.4 passing yards per game) and ninth on defense (191.5 passing yards allowed per game).

From an offensive perspective, the Falcons are putting up 123.6 rushing yards per game (12th-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (131 rushing yards allowed per game).

Atlanta has accumulated 16 forced turnovers (14th in NFL) and committed 14 turnovers (11th in NFL) this season for a +2 turnover margin that ranks 11th in the NFL.

Falcons Key Players

Robinson has run for 1,081 yards (83.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games.

In nine games, Drake London has 60 receptions for 810 yards (90 per game) and six touchdowns.

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier has scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 378 yards (29.1 per game).

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.