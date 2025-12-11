National Football League
NFL: DEC 07 Saints at Buccaneers
National Football League

How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Published Dec. 11, 2025 9:08 a.m. ET

Bijan Robinson will lead the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) into their game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6) at Raymond James Stadium, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Buccaneers are averaging 23 points per game on offense this season (17th in NFL), and they are giving up 25 points per game (23rd) on the defensive side of the ball. The Falcons are accumulating 19.4 points per game on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 24.1 points per contest (20th-ranked) on defense.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on TV.

Check out the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports! Or visit FOX Sports' NFL hub for everything you need to make the most of this season’s action.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons

  • When: Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Learn more about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Atlanta Falcons on FOX Sports!

Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Head-to-Head

  • Against Tampa Bay, Atlanta has collected three wins over the past five matchups.
  • The Falcons have covered three times in those games, with the teams outpacing the point total on three occasions.
  • Atlanta has outscored Tampa Bay 128 points to 121 in the past five games.

Buccaneers' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025at FalconsW 23-20FOX
9/15/2025at TexansW 20-19ABC/ESPN
9/21/2025JetsW 29-27FOX
9/28/2025EaglesL 31-25FOX
10/5/2025at SeahawksW 38-35CBS
10/12/202549ersW 30-19CBS
10/20/2025at LionsL 24-9ABC/ESPN
10/26/2025at SaintsW 23-3FOX
11/9/2025PatriotsL 28-23CBS
11/16/2025at BillsL 44-32CBS
11/23/2025at RamsL 34-7NBC/Peacock
11/30/2025CardinalsW 20-17FOX
12/7/2025SaintsL 24-20CBS
12/11/2025Falcons-Amazon Prime Video
12/21/2025at Panthers-FOX
12/28/2025at Dolphins-FOX
TBDPanthers--

Buccaneers Stats & Insights

  • Tampa Bay is totaling 199.8 passing yards per game offensively this season (20th in NFL), and is surrendering 237.8 passing yards per game (27th) on defense.
  • The Buccaneers are averaging 115.2 rushing yards per game on offense this season (20th in NFL), and they are giving up 100.6 rushing yards per game (eighth) on the defensive side of the ball.
  • Tampa Bay has forced 19 total turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season and have turned it over 10 times (third in NFL) for a turnover margin of +9, the fourth-best mark in the NFL.

Buccaneers Key Players

  • Baker Mayfield has spearheaded the Buccaneers' offense this season, piling up 2,722 passing yards with 20 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 61.6% completion percentage.
  • On 110 targets, Emeka Egbuka has 54 receptions (4.2 per game) for 806 yards and six TDs in 13 games.
  • Rachaad White has assisted the Buccaneers' offense by rushing for 474 yards (36.5 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns.

Falcons' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025BuccaneersL 23-20FOX
9/14/2025at VikingsW 22-6NBC
9/21/2025at PanthersL 30-0FOX
9/28/2025CommandersW 34-27CBS
10/13/2025BillsW 24-14ESPN
10/19/2025at 49ersL 20-10NBC
10/26/2025DolphinsL 34-10CBS
11/2/2025at PatriotsL 24-23CBS
11/9/2025vs. ColtsL 31-25NFL Network
11/16/2025PanthersL 30-27FOX
11/23/2025at SaintsW 24-10FOX
11/30/2025at JetsL 27-24FOX
12/7/2025SeahawksL 37-9FOX
12/11/2025at Buccaneers-Amazon Prime Video
12/21/2025at Cardinals-FOX
12/29/2025Rams-ESPN
TBDSaints--

Falcons Stats & Insights

  • In terms of passing, Atlanta ranks 18th in the NFL (206.4 passing yards per game) and ninth on defense (191.5 passing yards allowed per game).
  • From an offensive perspective, the Falcons are putting up 123.6 rushing yards per game (12th-ranked). They rank 24th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (131 rushing yards allowed per game).
  • Atlanta has accumulated 16 forced turnovers (14th in NFL) and committed 14 turnovers (11th in NFL) this season for a +2 turnover margin that ranks 11th in the NFL.

Falcons Key Players

  • Robinson has run for 1,081 yards (83.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 13 games.
  • In nine games, Drake London has 60 receptions for 810 yards (90 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • On the ground, Tyler Allgeier has scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 378 yards (29.1 per game).

FOX Sports used technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar to create this story.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Honors Watch: Myles Garrett, Christian McCaffrey Cruising for Major Awards

2025 NFL Honors Watch: Myles Garrett, Christian McCaffrey Cruising for Major Awards

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes