Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown: 'If You Got Me on Fantasy, Get Rid of Me'

Nothing to see here. Just normal WR1 behavior from a star playmaker on a 7-2 team that just won the Super Bowl.

"If you got me on fantasy, get rid of me," Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said on a live stream while playing "Madden NFL 26."

"That's the only highlights [playing Madden] of the damn football season I've been living right now," Brown also expressed during the live stream.

Despite numerous reports that Brown could be available, the Eagles refrained from moving the three-time Pro Bowler before last week's NFL trade deadline. This season, Brown has totaled 31 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns. Brown is third on the Eagles in receptions, second in receiving yards and tied for second in receiving touchdowns.

In Philadelphia's 10-7 road victory against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, Brown logged just two receptions on three targets. It marked the third time in the eight games that Brown has played this season that he has totaled two or fewer receptions.

In the three complete seasons that Brown has been in Philadelphia (2022-24), he has averaged 87 receptions for 1,343.7 yards and 8.3 touchdowns per season. However, Philadelphia is 25th in the NFL in passing yards (191.7 per game) and 23rd in total yards (303.2 per game) this season.

If you have Brown on your fantasy team, you have roughly four-and-a-half days to make a trade or cut ties, as Philadelphia hosts the Detroit Lions at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

