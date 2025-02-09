National Football League Happy birthday! Eagles' Cooper DeJean lights candle with Super Bowl pick-six Updated Feb. 9, 2025 8:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean just made the play of his life. And he did it on his 22nd birthday.

In the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia defensive back intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and ran the pick back 38 yards for a touchdown, giving Philadelphia a 17-0 lead with 7:03 remaining in the first half.

Cooper DeJean intercepts Patrick Mahomes and returns it for TD, extending Eagles' lead vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

DeJean is the first player to ever score a touchdown in the Super Bowl on his birthday, and he's just the second rookie ever to return an interception for a TD in the Super Bowl. Reggie Phillips was the first in 1986.

So, what is there to know about the rookie defensive back? Here's some background on DeJean.

How did the Eagles get DeJean?

Philadelphia selected DeJean with the No. 40 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Iowa.

Across his three seasons playing in Iowa City, DeJean was one of the best defensive backs in college football. In his first season as a full-time starter (2022), DeJean reeled in five interceptions, running back three of them for touchdowns. He also returned punts for the Hawkeyes, averaging 16.5 yards per return in 2022 and 11.5 yards per return — including one touchdown — in 2023.

DeJean, an All-American, suffered a knee injury 10 games into the 2023 season, which presumably dropped him into the second round of the draft.

What did DeJean do in his rookie season?

In the regular season, DeJean, who appeared in 16 games, totaled one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, six passes defended and 51 combined tackles. He didn't record an interception. According to PFF, DeJean ranks second among cornerbacks this season with a 90.8 run defense grade, fourth with an 82.7 overall grade, 12th with a 79.3 coverage grade and 50th with a 61.6 pass rush grade.

As a punt returner, DeJean averaged 10.0 yards per return.

What has DeJean done this postseason?

DeJean entered Super Bowl LIX having totaled three passes defended and 15 combined tackles in Philadelphia's three games this postseason. The pick-six was DeJean's first interception of the season, regular season or postseason.

