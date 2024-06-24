National Football League 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch Bears vs. Texans, kickoff time, date Published Jun. 24, 2024 11:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Since 1962, the NFL has held its annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game as the official kickoff of the NFL preseason. This year’s edition features the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears . This will be the second appearance for the Houston Texans and the sixth for the Chicago Bears.

The game is held during Enshrinement Week for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each year the Hall of Fame game features two teams with inductees in the current year’s Hall of Fame class.

Inductees including former Bears players Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers and former Texans player Andre Johnson will be enshrined, along with Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar and Patrick Willis.

Check out everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game below:

When is the 2024 Hall of Fame Game?

The 2024 Hall of Fame Game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Who is playing in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game?

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Houston Texans in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game.

How can I watch the Hall of Fame Game? What channel is it on?

The 2024 Hall of Fame Game will be broadcast live on ESPN and ABC. Any cable, streaming service that carries ESPN or ABC — or an antenna in the range of a local station — will carry the game.

How can I stream the Hall of Fame Game?

The 2024 Hall of Fame Game can be streamed by many providers, including Sling, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Where is the Hall of Fame Game?

The Hall of Fame Game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.



