2025 NBA Mock Draft: Where will Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey land?

The confetti is still fresh on the court from Florida winning the 2025 men's NCAA National Championship, which means it's time to start thinking about where some of today's college stars land in the NBA tomorrow.

Cue my first NBA mock draft for 2025.

Yes, it's still more than two months away, but it's never too early to predict how a Cooper Flagg or a Walter Clayton might impact the league later on in this calendar year.

While the Duke faithful are eyeing the Blue Devils' +1000 odds to win it all next year, Wizards fans are just crossing their fingers they land a star that will help them sniff the playoffs next season.

With that in mind, let's dive into the first version of my NBA mock draft.

1. Washington Wizards: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

WSH odds to draft Flagg: +500

This moribund franchise hasn’t won a playoff series since 2017, but Flagg will change that. He should have a Kevin Garnett-type impact on the Wizards, playing hard at both ends and, ultimately, becoming an MVP candidate.

2. Utah Jazz: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

The Jazz have two first-round picks. The other one is courtesy of the Donovan Mitchell trade in 2022. Using this one on the 6-foot-10 Bailey sets up their front court for the next five years (alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler). Utah has had 12 players start at least 10 games this season. Not a recipe for success.

3. Charlotte Hornets: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

It’s nearly time to have a LaMelo Ball discussion. Even though he’s wildly popular, it might be time to move off Ball, who plays with great flair and style but doesn’t always play serious, winning basketball. A Harper-Nick Smith backcourt is young and has potential.

4. New Orleans Pelicans: Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Tre has great length (6-foot-6), he's excellent at getting to the foul line (where he shoots 85%) and he also led the Longhorns in 3-point makes (89 on 39% shooting).

5. Philadelphia 76ers: Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Too early to grab Joel Embiid insurance? The backcourt is set with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. Queen was a bit older than most freshman (20), but his offensive talent is undeniable, and he got to the line at will, shooting 76% from there.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Fears plays bigger than 6-foot-4 and does so many things well. He appears to be in the Russell Westbrook class. Shot 85% from the line, which could translate to 3-point shooting (only 28% on a low volume).

7. Toronto Raptors: VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

VJ is a bouncy, elite defender. He had a terrific freshman year with the Bears, and he's so well-rounded. I can see him going No. 2.

8. San Antonio Spurs: Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

The point guard scored 20 points or more 10 times this season. And yes, I’m still doing the thing where I mock international players to the Spurs.

9. Houston Rockets (via Phoenix): Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Jase might go in the top five based on upside. But he projects as a combo guard at 6-foot-3, as opposed to a pure point guard. He shot 41% from the 3-point line. This would make for a very crowded backcourt in Houston, but you’ve got to take the best player on the board.

10. Portland Trail Blazers: Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

I’m torn about what Knueppel will be in the NBA. He's only 19 years old. Does he look like a solid defender because he has two rim protectors behind him? Another note on him is that he shot 40% on 3 and 91% on free throws.

11. Miami Heat: Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

The Heat are a sleeper team that could make a move on Kevin Durant or another disgruntled star, so it’s tough to project what the Heat might do here. Murray-Boyles is a work in progress offensively, but his defensive instincts and passing ability might remind some of Draymond Green.

12. Chicago Bulls (via Phoenix): Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

He's been somewhat overshadowed by the veteran Mark Sears, but Philon is a pesky defender with great vision as a passer. If he can prove he’s better than a 31% shooter from deep, he might crack the top 10.

13. Dallas Mavericks (via Sacramento): Egor Demin, G, BYU

It's unclear if he’s definitely going into the draft, but he has the tools to be a very promising 6-foot-9 point guard prospect. Demin only shot 27% from beyond the arc. I’d take him in the top five, but his inconsistent season likely keeps him out of the top 10.

14. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento): Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

I’m irrationally high on the point guard from Jersey City, though he could return to Auburn to run the show. He's a do-it-all lefty, an electrifying player and nobody can stay in front of him.

15. San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta): Nolan Traore, G, France

The 18-year-old has been playing professionally since 2021 and would have been drafted last year after scoring 18 points in the Nike Hoop Summit All-Star Game. Don’t be surprised if he sniffs the top 10.

16. Orlando Magic: Thomas Sorber, F, Georgetown

Sorber is one of the best shot blockers in the country. He also shot 59% on 2-pointers. Foot surgery ended his season early, and medicals might be the most important factor in his draft projection because foot injuries for big men are terrifying.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit): Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

He’s not going to be Joel Embiid offensively, but he moves like him defensively. And with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, he will be an awesome rim protector.

18. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee): Alex Condon, C, Florida

Condon is an intriguing Australian big man. He has diversified his game so that he has become a crafty passer. He's also shown the ability to step out and shoot from deep (33%).

19. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota): Noa Essengue, F, France

The Jazz are looking to stack young talent, so don't be shocked if they draft a foreign player with the hopes of bringing him along in a year or two.

20. Miami Heat (via Golden State): Danny Wolf, F/C, Michigan

The Yale transfer had an excellent season in Ann Arbor as a passer and scorer, and his versatility could vault him into the late lottery.

21. Washington Wizards (via Memphis): Ben Saraf, G, Israel

The Wizards have had mixed reviews when they've gone the international route in the last 20 years. Alex Sarr is very promising, Deni Avdija became solid and Jan Vesely was a total bust. But Saraf is an 18-year-old scoring guard who reminds me of a taller Goran Dragic.

22. Orlando Magic (via Denver): Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

You don’t expect Kalkbrenner to start as a pro, but he certainly can be a rotational big. He won the Big East Defensive Player of the Year Award four years in a row.

23. OKC Thunder (via LA Clippers): Milos Uzan, G, Houston

Few guards in this draft fit into Thunder culture better than the scrappy Uzan. He's a terrific passer and shot 44% from deep this season.

24. Indiana Pacers: Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

He had surgery due to a thumb injury, which slowed down what was a terrific freshman season. No. 24 might be low for the PG from the Bronx who is a volume scorer and a plus-defender.

25. Atlanta Hawks: Miles Byrd, G/F, San Diego State

Byrd is an intriguing prospect who struggled badly against high-major talent at times (four points against UNC; none in 22 minutes against Gonzaga), but also had one of his best games against Houston in November (18 points). He's a smooth lefty. Pull up his game on YouTube so you can watch when he torched Colorado State for 25 points.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via New York): Asa Newell, F/C, Georgia Tech

Promising freshman could go back to school and likely be an All-American, but he's a relentless worker who will be a late first round pick with big upside.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Houston): Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

He could use another year in Tucson, and he would likely be starting as a sophomore. He shot a surprising 37% from deep and was one of the better wing defenders in the Big 12.

28. Boston Celtics: Walter Clayton, PG, Florida

Clayton just turned 22, but the All-American did it all for the Gators this season. In 2020, Boston drafted another star guard who spent a lot of time in college and has turned into a great pro — Payton Pritchard.

29. Phoenix Suns (via Cleveland): Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

So what if he turns 23 in July? He’s turned into a tremendous defensive force, and there isn’t a better rebounder in the draft. He only shoots 59% from the free-throw line.

30. LA Clippers (via OKC): Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

The Australian has the frame and the shooting (41% on 3s the year) to play multiple positions.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @ JasonRMcIntyre .

