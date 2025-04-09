National Basketball Association Nuggets ownership challenges team to 'be better' after firing Michael Malone Published Apr. 9, 2025 10:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Denver Nuggets interim coach David Adelman emphasized the need to stick together and stay focused on the postseason during his first meeting with the players since Mike Malone was fired a day earlier.

Adelman spoke to the team Wednesday before their game in Sacramento against the Kings and reminded the Nuggets that they’re still in the mix of a crowded playoff race in the Western Conference.

"The last 30 hours have been pretty crazy, pretty stressful for everybody," said Adelman, who was Malone’s top assistant. "But the bottom line was we have to stay unified. I think it was a good thing for everyone to sit in a room together and realize that we have not played to our expectation as of late. That’s not just the players (but) everybody that’s a part of this."

Two seasons after guiding the Nuggets to their only NBA championship, Malone was fired Tuesday as the Nuggets try to pull themselves out of a tailspin that dropped Denver from No. 2 in the West to a five-way tie for fourth heading into Wednesday’s game against the Kings.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Nuggets win their final three regular-season games they could climb as high as No. 3 in the West.

"We are in the mix here. I think people forget that," Adelman said. "We still have a great chance to do something special. We talked about that. The guys seem convinced so I’m expecting a really good effort tonight."

In addition to firing Malone, the Nuggets informed general manager Calvin Booth that his contract would not be extended.

Nuggets president and governor Josh Kroenke also spoke with the players and delivered a simple message.

"To be concise: Be better," Adelman said when asked what Kroenke’s message was.

'This is shocking!' — Paul Pierce reacts to Nuggets firing Michael Malone | Speak

Despite the late-season chaos, Adelman said the Nuggets don’t have much time to get caught up in the latest drama.

"It’s another NBA moment, you deal with it," Adelman said. "We’re going to do our best to salvage this thing and get it going.

"We have to get to a better level to play in that tournament. The West is ridiculous. And if you want to go into that tournament not playing at your best, you’ll be done quick.

Adelman acknowledged that he has spoken to Malone since the firing but declined to go into details. Instead he took the opportunity to praise the man who has worked alongside for eight seasons.

"What he did for this team, best coach in history, can’t argue it," Adelman said. "Percentage-wise, wins, Finals championship, the experience he gave me, allowing me to grow as a coach

"What this is right now, the national narrative or whatever it is, I look at it as a hell of a run. And he’s not done. Honored to work for the guy and honored to take this seat and do the best I can."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share