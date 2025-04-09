National Basketball Association Luka Doncic scores 45 points in return to Dallas as Lakers clinch playoff spot Updated Apr. 9, 2025 11:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In Luka Doncic's first game against his former team, he put up a triple-double as he led the Lakers to a win over the Mavericks. In Doncic's first game back in Dallas since the shocking trade that sent him to Los Angeles, he tied his season high with 45 points in another Lakers victory. With the 112-97 win, the Lakers have officially clinched a playoff spot.

It was an emotional night for Doncic, who held back tears when Dallas played a tribute video to him before tip-off. The 26-year-old spent his first five-and-a-half seasons with the Mavericks, and still had two seasons left on his contract.

For the first half, Doncic was practically unstoppable. He had 31 points on 11-of-16 shooting at halftime as the Lakers led 60-57.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic added 14 points in the second half to get to 45 points, which he reached twice before this season: once with the Mavs in December and again with the Lakers in March. He also owns the Mavericks' single-game record with 73 points, a feat he accomplished in January 2024.

Doncic came up just short of the record for most points by an NBA player in his first road game against his former team. That record belongs to John Williamson, who totaled 50 points when the Nets visited the Pacers in 1978.

As his night came to a close, Mavs fans sent Doncic off with a round of applause and "fire Nico" chants, reflecting their anger at Dallas general manager Nico Harrison for trading the superstar to L.A.

Doncic also finished the game with eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. He has now averaged 27.8 points in 27 games with the Lakers (49-31), who are in third place in the Western Conference standings.

LeBron James had 13 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, when the Lakers fell behind before a strong finish.

Anthony Davis, who went from the Lakers to Dallas in the Doncic deal, had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Naji Marshall led the Mavs with 23 points and eight assists.

Dallas (38-42) is guaranteed a losing record a year after making the NBA Finals. The Mavs are still in position to finish 10th and make the play-in tournament.

James' 1,561st career regular-season game moved him past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for sole possession of second place on the NBA list. Only Robert Parrish with 1,611 has more than the 40-year-old James. It was his 418th game in seven seasons with the Lakers, after 849 games with Cleveland and 294 with Miami.

Both teams play their regular-season home finales Friday night, when the Mavericks take on Toronto, and the Lakers host Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers

share