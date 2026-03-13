How to Watch NASCAR at Las Vegas: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

The NASCAR Cup Series' West Coast swing is almost coming to a close, but not before it takes on Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

After Team Penske dominated last weekend's Desert Double at Phoenix Raceway — Josef Newgarden won the INDYCAR race while Ryan Blaney won the Cup race — the two series went their separate ways. NASCAR has one more weekend before heading back east.

So going into NASCAR's spring Vegas race on Sunday, here's what you need to know to tune in.

How to watch NASCAR's spring race at Las Vegas

The NASCAR Cup Series' Pennzoil 400 is set for Sunday, March 15, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1. The race will also be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One .

(Photo by Matthew Bolt/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When is the next NASCAR race?

Following NASCAR's last stop on its West Coast swing, the Cup Series is headed to Darlington Raceway in South Carolina for the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

How can I stream the race?

NASCAR's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas will be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. You can also stream on FOX One .

How can I watch the NASCAR race without cable?

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV. NASCAR races on FOX can also be streamed live on the FOX Sports website , FOX One and the FOX Sports App .

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch NASCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

How can I watch NASCAR highlights?

Watch the biggest moments and highlights from the NASCAR season on FOX Sports.

What is the 2026 NASCAR schedule?

The full dates and times for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season are available on our 2026 NASCAR schedule page.