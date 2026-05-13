NASCAR Silly Season Tracker: Who's Staying Put & Who's Moving On?

Three drivers hold the key to the NASCAR silly season. And one isn’t even in a contract year.

Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports) and Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing) are the most high-profile drivers who are not signed for next year. Whether they continue with their teams will determine whether two relatively high-profile rides are available.

The other driver who is key is Connor Zilisch, who is signed through next season. He is one of the most heralded prospects and Trackhouse has been struggling a little bit. So could he sign early with another team? That would mimic what Tyler Reddick did a few years ago — a move that eventually led to him leaving a year early at season’s end. It’s possible.

So here is where things stand by organization. We’ll do it by order of owner points.

23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace (R) is in an option year, while teammate Tyler Reddick (L) has already signed his extension.

Tyler Reddick just signed a contract extension. Bubba Wallace is in an option year and we should expect him back. Riley Herbst? That’s the big question for the driver who's 29th in the standings. With Corey Heim ready (and having been ready) for Cup, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Heim races full time. Sponsorship is the key.

Joe Gibbs Racing

JGR teammates Christopher Bell (L) and Denny Hamlin (R) are both signed beyond this season.

It would be a surprise if JGR has any changes for next year. Ty Gibbs isn’t expected to be going anywhere and Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell are signed beyond this season. The one thing that JGR has to consider is the likelihood that Hamlin retires from full-time racing after 2027. That means the team would need to fill that ride. Brent Crews, who drives for JGR in the O’Reilly Series, is the team’s focus on the development driver side who could be Cup ready.

Hendrick Motorsports

(L-R)Alex Bowman's fate could be in limbo but Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and William Byron are set for now.

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and William Byron are signed through next year. Bowman is the question mark, though. For one, it could be time for a change. Additionally, he's had a host of injuries that have sidelined him three times over the last five years. The team does have Corey Day competing in the O’Reilly Series but he’s likely a year away. Zilisch is also a possibility. It wouldn’t be out of the question to extend Bowman for another year until HMS can lock down one of those drivers. It also wouldn’t be out of the question if Bowman decides he is too beat up to continue racing.

Team Penske

Ryan Blaney (L) and Joey Logano are both under contract to return to Team Penske.

With Ryan Blaney having recently signed a contract extension, Team Penske has its former champions Blaney and Joey Logano under contact. Austin Cindric doesn’t have a deal yet for next year. He’s 15th in the points, and it appears at least 13 of the 14 drivers ahead of him are locked in their rides for next season.

RFK Racing

Brad Keselowski has noted that he could race for several more years.

Ryan Preece, at 13th in the standings, is the one driver ahead of Cindric whose future appears unclear. RFK likely will have just two charters for next season (it is leasing one that will go to Legacy Motor Club next year). However, it also has strong sponsorship from Kroger and its vendors so running Preece as an open car next year is a possibility. While some believe Brad Keselowski doesn't have many years left in him, he has indicated that he could race into the 2030s.

Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar, who got his first victory in Cup this season, is locked in at Spire.

Spire Motorsports has Carson Hocevar locked in long term, while Michael McDowell and Daniel Suarez are not. Spire has shown the willingness to eat a year of a contract to get a driver it wants. But who would that be at this point? Suarez is 14th in the standings and McDowell is 21st. Busch and Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson have a long history (both up and down) of working together. Spire, which has an alliance at Hendrick, also could be a spot for Day or Zilisch or Bowman, if Hendrick needs to find a Cup spot for any of them.

Trackhouse Racing

Could Connor Zilisch be on the move?

All three Trackhouse drivers — Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen and Zilisch — are signed at least through next season. Zilisch is the one who could be on the move if there is enough money elsewhere. And as we all know, money talks.

Kaulig Racing

There's uncertainty in the Kaulig stable.

Neither AJ Allmendinger nor Ty Dillon is locked in at Kaulig next year. The organization is in a tough spot without manufacturer support, and it would be a bit of a surprise and a huge scramble for Dodge to enter Cup in 2027. Any changes to this lineup are still TBD.

Richard Childress Racing

Kyle Busch could be leaving his current team if the right opportunity presents itself.

Austin Dillon is expected to return in 2027, and whether Kyle Busch joins him is what Busch and RCR need to decide. And they likely need to decide sooner rather than later. The two-time Cup champion is said to be engaged in what the organization is doing, and it’s unclear whether he has any organizations who would be looking for him to join. He flirted with Kaulig previously and that obviously didn’t happen. If he were to leave, Spire still seems like the most logical home. If Busch did leave, Jesse Love and Austin Hill could be among the drivers on the list to replace him.

Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson has a big personality but not big results.

Zane Smith signed a contract extension last year that has him solid at FRM. Also, team owner Bob Jenkins and sponsor Love’s like Todd Gilliland, so he should get renewed. Noah Gragson? He’s a strong personality but hasn’t had the results, as he sits 30th in the standings. Would FRM move Layne Riggs or Chandler Smith to Cup? That depends on sponsorship most likely.

Legacy Motor Club

Legacy could be a landing spot for Riley Herbst.

Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek could very well return next year. Or not. Legacy will add a third chartered car next year as well. It’s possible this could be the landing spot for Riley Herbst. Jesse Love also appears to be a candidate.

Hyak Motorsports

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is staying put at Hyak.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. signed a contract extension in May and is set to remain with the organization.

Wood Brothers

Josh Berry is 31st in the standings but is well-liked at Wood Brothers.

Josh Berry is up after this season and sits 31st in the standings. He’s well-liked and Team Penske (of which Wood Brothers is an affiliate) isn’t the strongest this year. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if he remains.

Haas Factory Team

Cole Custer & Co. are still trying to find their footing.

Cole Custer hasn’t had a good year. He’s 35th in the standings. But whether a change is made is debatable since the team is still trying to find its footing.

Rick Ware Racing

Cody Ware will likely remain in his current ride.

As long as RWR doesn’t sell, this should remain Cody Ware’s ride.