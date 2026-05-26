NASCAR Cup Series
Kevin Harvick On Rivalry With Kyle Busch: 'Best Thing That Happened In My Career'
NASCAR Cup Series

Kevin Harvick On Rivalry With Kyle Busch: 'Best Thing That Happened In My Career'

Updated May. 26, 2026 6:47 p.m. ET

Kevin Harvick recalled a time in the 2010s when young NASCAR drivers with aspirations of the Truck Series and beyond had to make a decision. Compete for Chevrolet and Kevin Harvick Incorporated, or drive with Toyota and Kyle Busch Motorsports. 

There was no playing both sides. Drivers had to choose a direction. Fans in the grandstands picked a side and were distinctly divided. 

"You had to pick a path," Harvick said on the latest episode of "Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour." "You were either going KBM and Toyota or you were going KHI and Chevrolet… That is just not how it worked."

Harvick relished that competition. In fact, he helped Busch breed his team, and create the foundation for a decade-long rivalry. That contention brought out the best in both racers, and ultimately brought them closer together. After Busch, 41, suddenly passed away last Thursday, Harvick remembers him, and their relationship fondly, reminiscing with stories on "Happy Hour."

On the racetrack, Harvick and Busch were always foes. The levels of distaste, however, fluctuated. They were involved in what Harvick referred to as a "heavy war," stemming from a wreck during a 2005 race in Dover, Delaware. 

But when Busch wanted to go down the route of starting his own racing team, Harvick put his differences to the side. Busch called Harvick, asking: "Can you tell me how you run your team?" Harvick "bridged the gap," welcoming Busch into his race shop, sharing his budgets, giving him "everything he had." In true antagonist fashion, Harvick said, Busch "stole" some of his employees, hiring them to his new team. 

And thus, Kyle Busch Motorsports was born, and a new rivalry burgeoned. 

Busch and Harvick pushed each other, making the other a better "driver, owner, and teammate," Harvick said. 

"Probably the best thing that happened in my career," Harvick said, "was I had a competitor that wouldn't back down like Kyle did."

Ultimately, they raced one another 933 teams in NASCAR's top series. They learned to respect one another, and even let their guard down off the track. 

"We sat on those two sides and competed, but you know, off the racetrack, we had fun," Harvick said. "We had a good time, and good conversations. It took a long time to get to the point of being cordial, but it definitely got to that point at the end."

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