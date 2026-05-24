NASCAR Honored Late Kyle Busch With Several Coca-Cola 600 Tributes

Tributes to the late Kyle Busch were abundant throughout NASCAR's weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, especially at Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

Before the green flag, NASCAR had a special tribute moment to Busch, who died suddenly Thursday as the result of pneumonia complications. He was 41.

Busch's wife, Samantha, and their two children, Brexton and Lennix, were in attendance, along with Busch's older brother, NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch.

The stylized No. 8 of Busch's Richard Childress Racing Cheverolet was painted on the CMS infield. As the NASCAR field and others in attendance faced the painted infield, NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell delivered a brief tribute to the two-time NASCAR champion.

"He competed like he had something to prove every single race, when, in reality, he had already proven everything," O'Donnell said, standing in front of Samantha, Brexton and Richard Childress.

"What I think we’ll miss the most isn’t the wins. It’s the guy who quietly wanted to help a teammate or give some advice. It was the husband, the father or the guy who quietly did things for others when no one was watching."

When O'Donnell was done, everyone shared a moment of silence to honor Busch ahead of the race. Kurt also walked onto the infield and laid eight white roses across the No. 8 in the grass.

Kurt Busch lays white roses on the "8" stenciled on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield grass during the remembrance ceremony for his brother, Kyle Busch, who died suddenly Thursday. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Austin Hill replaced Busch for Richard Childress Racing but behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet. Childress said the No. 8 car will remain vacant, waiting for 11-year-old Brexton if he advances to the Cup Series someday.

Additionally, NASCAR teams, drivers, the broadcast and the fans in the grandstands were silent during Lap 8 of the race to further emphasize the tremendous impact one of the greatest drivers had on the sport and its community.

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Other tributes throughout the weekend included drivers wearing Kyle Busch apparel, sharing their favorite stories and memories and winners bowing with the checkered flag, Busch's signature victorious move. Cars also raced with No. 8 decals, and fans wrote messages on the grid before the Coca-Cola 600.

(Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The motorsports world has also honored Busch throughout the weekend, including INDYCAR's Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.