NASCAR All-Star Race Results: Denny Hamlin Takes Checkered Flag at Dover

Who's $1 million richer after Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race?

Sunday's All-Star race — a 400-lap exhibition event at Dover Motor Speedway's one-mile track — didn't disappoint, was filled with action and delivered a two-time All-Star Race winner. Let's break down what happened at the Monster Mile after a chaotic start and long green-flag runs.

The Winner Is…

Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at the Monster Mile track on Sunday, beating out Chase Briscoe by 0.887 seconds to win the exhibition race. Erik Jones, Austin Dillon and Connor Zilisch rounded out the top-5 finishers.

How The Race Was Won

Denny Hamlin had, by far, the most dominant car at Dover on Sunday, leading 103 laps after starting up front for both the first and final race segments. Pushing hard against Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, Hamlin passed Briscoe for the lead on Lap 322 and never relinquished it.



Although it's a NASCAR Cup Series exhibition event, this is Hamlin's second victory of the 2026 season after he won the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in March.

One Big Moment

The NASCAR All-Star Race got off to a dangerous start on Sunday afternoon when a multi-car crash erupted on the second lap of the exhibition race. Approximately nine cars were collected in the frontstretch wreck, which caused Ryan Preece’s car to burst into flames.

Preece is, thankfully, OK, but it was a scary scene.

Top-10 Results

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Chase Briscoe

3. Erik Jones

4. Austin Dillon

5. Connor Zilisch

6. Austin Cindric

7. William Byron

8. Michael McDowell

9. Alex Bowman

10. Brad Keselowski

What's Next?

Next weekend is NASCAR's next crown-jewel race with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. One of the biggest stories headed into NASCAR's longest race is Katherine Legge, who will attempt the Memorial Day Double and try to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. It's a logistical challenge, and Tony Stewart remains the only driver to finish all 1,100 miles.