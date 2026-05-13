NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Katherine Legge Aims to Complete 'The Double' at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Katherine Legge Aims to Complete 'The Double' at Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600

Updated May. 13, 2026 11:27 a.m. ET

Katherine Legge will attempt to add running "The Double" to her racing resume.

The 45-year-old Legge is going to try to become the first woman to complete the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

According to BRANDed Management, Legge added the May 24 NASCAR race in Charlotte to her schedule and will compete in the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports. She will race the Indy 500 with A.J. Foyt Motorsports’ No. 11 car.

She has raced in the Indianapolis 500 four times, with her best finish being 22nd in 2012. She finished 29th last year.

Over the past two years, Legge has competed in eight NASCAR Cup Series races. She finished 35th last week at Watkins Glen.

Since 1994, five drivers have competed in both races, but Tony Stewart remains the only one to complete all 1,100 miles.

#11 Katherine Legge, HMD Motorsports with AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet during the NTT INDYCAR Series The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews. (Photo by Brandon Badraoui/Lumen via Getty Images)

NASCAR star Kyle Larson attempted the double the last two years but failed to complete it. He missed out on starting the Coca-Cola 600 in 2024 after the Indy 500 ran late because of rain. Last year he crashed at both races.

In 1976, Janet Guthrie attempted to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 but failed. She then traveled to Charlotte and made her Cup Series debut in the World 600, which is now the Coca-Cola 600, becoming the first woman to compete on a NASCAR superspeedway.

Legge has an extensive racing background, having run Ferraris in Bahrain and Audis in Germany, as well racing A1 Grand Prix, Formula E and the IMSA SportsCar Championship during her career. She has never competed in the Coca-Cola 600.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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