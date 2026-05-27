2026 INDYCAR Odds: Kyle Kirkwood Favored For Detroit Grand Prix

So far, the Indy 500 has been the highlight of the Month of May, with Felix Rosenqvist winning the 110th running of the exciting race last weekend.

Now, fans and bettors are turning their attention to the last competition of the month before the calendar turns its page to June.

That race is the Detroit Grand Prix, which will air on FOX and FOX One on Sunday, May 31 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Will Rosenqvist follow up his spectacular victory at the Brickyard with a win in the Motor City?

Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 27.

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Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2026

Kyle Kirkwood: 21/10 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Alex Palou: 13/5 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Christian Lundgaard: 15/2 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

David Malukas: 8/1 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Scott McLaughlin: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Pato O'Ward: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Will Power : 11/1 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Scott Dixon: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Josef Newgarden: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Felix Rosenqvist: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Marcus Ericsson: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Marcus Armstrong: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Rinus Veekay: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Graham Rahal: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Christian Rasmussen: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Alexander Rossi: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Santino Ferrucci: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Romain Grosjean: 60/1 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Dennis Hauger: 70/1 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Louis Foster: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Nolan Siegel: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Mick Schumacher: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kyffin Simpson: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Caio Collet: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sting Ray Robb: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Here is what to know about the oddsboard:

The Favorite

With one win under the hood so far this season, Kyle Kirkwood is the favorite to win when INDYCAR goes to Detroit. Kirkwood's lone victory this year came more than two months ago at the inaugural Arlington Grand Prix. Now the driver of the No. 27 Andretti Honda sits third in the standings, with five top-five finishes and 63 laps led on the season.

One To Watch

Even though he's a little further down the oddsboard, it's hard not to at least consider backing Felix Rosenqvist after his incredible Indy 500 win. His victory at the Brickyard last weekend was only the second of his career and it was his first on an oval. Rosenqvist admitted that parts of the race are still a bit blurry, though. Will Felix ride the Indy 500 wave into Detroit for another strong finish?